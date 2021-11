There are few vacation spots in the world better for couples than Las Vegas. After all, you can treat this city like your own personal romantic Epcot: Get steered under a Canaletto-blue sky by a singing gondolier in the Venetian; run around getting married in tiny Elvis-themed wedding chapels; do a scaled-down version of your Parisian dreams, and fly over the Grand Canyon—all in a single day, if you like. In fact, it takes little energy or planning to do couple-y things right in Las Vegas. Just pick a resort, choose a restaurant, add a show and a nightcap, and you’re already winning. Consider some of these ideas if you want to get a little more original than that tried-and-true formula.

