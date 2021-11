MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of Miya Marcano, the Broward county woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Orlando, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for negligence against Arden Villas, the apartment complex where Miya lived and worked in central Florida. The 19-year-old was a sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College. She was a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines. Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN) The suit was filed Monday night in Orange County and lists the apartment complex, its...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO