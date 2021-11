The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes could be down to two teams. In addition to the Dolphins, the Panthers have also presented the Texans with a strong offer, according to PFT. The Texans would likely accept the Panthers’ latest proposal, according to PFT’s source, but Watson’s the one who really holds the cards. Thanks to his no-trade clause, he can veto any destination he doesn’t like. Fortunately for the Panthers, they’re on his short list of preferred teams, unlike the Eagles. Denver has also been said to be in the mix, but it’s shaping up to be a two-horse race and the Broncos aren’t in it at the moment.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO