CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar catches footing as inflation pressures rates outlook

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIfiR_0cbSuz7700

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Monday after its steepest weekly loss in more than a month, as traders weigh the effect of inflation on the relative pace of looming rate hikes - with a wary eye on U.S. growth data and a European Central Bank meeting.

The greenback had softened, especially against the yen, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday it was time to start cutting back asset purchases, though not yet time to begin raising interest rates.

His remarks came as investors have priced in Fed rate hikes starting in the second half of next year and yet have begun to trim long dollar positions in anticipation that other central banks could get moving even sooner.

On Monday, the dollar was firm at $1.1643 per euro and found a footing on the yen at 113.54 after Friday's slide. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were held below the multi-month peaks they had scaled during last week.

The Antipodeans, along with sterling, had bounded ahead this month as traders scrambled to price in higher rates while inflation runs hot, with markets now eyeing a near 60% chance of a Bank of England hike next week.

Sterling was up 0.1% at $1.3772, but analysts were cautious about further gains especially as the Fed edges closer to tapering and policy tightening. The Aussie was steady at $0.7473 and the kiwi at $0.7157.

"Dollar risks remain skewed to the upside," said Kim Mundy, a currency analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"(Fed) members are slowly conceding that inflation risks are skewed to the upside (and) the upshot is that interest rate markets can continue to price a more aggressive Fed Funds rate hike cycle which can support the dollar."

This week, Australian inflation data due on Wednesday is likely to set the tone for the next stage in a tussle between traders and a resolutely dovish central bank.

On Thursday, U.S. growth data is expected to show a slowdown in growth as consumer confidence has faltered, but a surprise on either side might have consequences for the interest rate outlook.

Also on Thursday the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank meet. Neither are expected to adjust policy, but in Europe market gauges of projected inflation are at odds with the bank's guidance.

In the background, traders remain nervous about trouble brewing at indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK). It surprised investors by averting default with a last-minute coupon payment last week, but other pressing debts loom.

China's yuan held just shy of a five-month peak in offshore trade at 6.3804 per dollar. Cryptocurrencies were steady below the heights reached last week, with bitcoin up 2% at $62,000.

In emerging markets the beaten-down Turkish lira was braced for selling as state banks are expected to follow a surprise rate cut from the central bank.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0110 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Of Japan#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Bank Of China#European#Federal Reserve Chair#Australian#Antipodeans#Bank Of England#Aussie
investing.com

Australian dollar pauses on US rate hawks

US ISM manufacturing fell by less than expected, to 60.8 (est. 60.5, prior 61.1), with a clear theme of supply challenges constraining activity, and adding to delivery times and pushing up prices. New orders pulled back to 59.8 from 66.7, but employment managed to tick up to 52.0 from 50.2. The final Markit. manufacturing PMI was marked down to 58.4 from the flash 59.2.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street futures slip as investors wait for Fed

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday, after European stocks struggled to gain momentum as investors focused on earnings and a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday. Sentiment was mixed in the Asian session, with equities and bonds of Chinese property...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on earnings boost; Fed angst prevails

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, helped by a slew of strong earnings reports, although gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected move to start tapering its monthly bond purchases. Shares of Under...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.2417 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Value of Canadian building permits rises 4.3% in September TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly a week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and investors grew cautious ahead of an expected reduction of economic stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2398 to the greenback, or 80.66 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest level since last Wednesday at 1.2417. The decline for the currency came as Australia's dollar was pressured by a more dovish than expected tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia, in the first of several meetings of central banks this week. The Fed is expected on Wednesday to say it will start to taper bond purchases, though markets' focus is on clues about interest rates liftoff. Last week, the Bank of Canada said it could hike rates as soon as April, three months earlier than previously thought. Expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% at $83.12 a barrel. The value of Canadian building permits rose by 4.3% in September from August, beating estimates for a 3.1% increase, data from Statistics Canada showed. The Canadian employment report for October, due on Friday, can offer further clues about the strength of the domestic economy. The Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at about 1.750%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since May 2019 at 1.766%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street banks step up preparations for Fed tapering volatility

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are intensifying preparations for the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of pandemic stimulus to ensure they are able to handle spikes in market volatility, help clients manage their risks -- and score a profit. With the Fed expected to formally announce on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds still wary of shorting super tight copper market: Andy Home

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A slowdown in China’s manufacturing sector is casting an ever larger shadow over the copper market. The country's official purchasing managers index (PMI) was 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September and the second straight month of contraction. Environmental curbs, energy rationing and higher raw material prices are combining as a powerful brake reut.rs/3bzglqH on activity.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy