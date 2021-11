The Packers are streaking to a 5-1 start as Aaron Rodgers turns in another tremendous statistical season. With the Cardinals on the horizon on Thursday night, this is a critical tune-up game to get ready to face the last undefeated team in the NFL. Washington shouldn’t be overlooked, but with its offensive injuries piling up and a defense that has severely underperformed this season, this should be a comfortable win for the Packers if they play to their strengths. There are plenty of great prop bets available for this game, and in this article, we’ll take a look at the best player props out there in this matchup.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO