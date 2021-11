Kendrick Bourne has a unique perspective among NFL wide receivers: he’s caught passes from two different Patriots quarterbacks. Bourne came over to the Patriots as a free agent before playing four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, many of which with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him the ball. Now catching balls from Mac Jones, including a clutch 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, Bourne can speak on the differences between the two.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO