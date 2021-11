Fat Boy’s Pizza is bringing the world’s top-ranked competitive eater back to Louisiana to defend his title in the 2nd Annual Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship. Joey Chestnut holds the world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Metairie in July 2019 after eating an astonishing 6.5 two-foot slices of pizza in 10 minutes. On November 13, in the shadow of Tiger Stadium, Chestnut will attempt to reign supreme once again in the second Pizza Eating Championship, hosted this time by Fat Boy’s Pizza on the LSU campus.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO