NASA/ESA - Mars Sample Return mission

NASASpaceFlight.com
 9 days ago

Somewhere in the Perseverance thread I posted an image that showed their overall goals for filling the sample tubes. A few tubes with X, a few tubes with Y, a few tubes with Z, etc. I could not find that, but if somebody else does, they can re-post it here as...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Phys.org

ESA and NASA release the first globally harmonized assessment of above-ground biomass

Today, ESA and NASA have publicly released the first globally harmonized assessment of above ground biomass—information that is vital for managing global climate change. The Multi-Mission Algorithm and Analysis Platform (MAAP) provides seamless access to above ground biomass information from both NASA and ESA Earth observation data. The revolutionary open-science tool is now fully operational and accessible online.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Artemis 1’s complex launch windows and constraints

When the flight hardware and ground systems are finally ready for the inaugural Artemis 1 launch to the Moon, NASA will also have to synchronize the timing of the flight with unique celestial mechanics. The Orion and Space Launch System (SLS) Programs in the Exploration Systems Development (ESD) division are working together to calculate when the Earth, Moon, and sometimes the Sun are all in the right positions to support the agency’s requirements for this first joint Orion-SLS test flight.
buffalonynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: "Analog astronauts" trained for Mars mission

MITZPE RAMON, Israel, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Austrian Space Forum set up a pretend Martian base with the Israeli Space Agency at Makhtesh Ramon in southern Israel's Negev desert. Six "analog astronauts" from Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Israel conducted a special training mission at the 500-meter-deep,...
SpaceRef

Spaceflight Samples Returned on SpaceX-23

Thirty Kennedy Fixation Tubes (KFTs) containing Arabidopsis thaliana plant tissues returned to Earth aboard SpX-23. The tissues were harvested from seedlings grown on 30 APEX-08 Petri plates in ISS Veggie. APEX-08 launched to ISS on SpaceX-23 to support the Space Biology grant titled “Can Polyamines Mitigate Plant Stress Response under Microgravity Conditions?” (PI Patrick Masson and Co-I Shih-Heng Su, both from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI). Six different Arabidopsis thaliana genotypes were grown on five plates each: wild type, three mutants, and two transgenic lines. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough conducted on-orbit operations and grew the plants from September 1 through 10, 2021. The ground control was conducted in a Veggie at KSC in an ISS Environmental Simulator (ISSES) chamber. The plants were grown for nine days, harvested into KFTs, fixed with RNAlater, and placed in MELFI before return to Earth. The tissues (flight and ground) will be shipped to the PI team for post-flight, multi-omics analyses. The plant tissues will be analyzed by the Principal Investigator Dr. Patrick Masson and his team to determine plant stress responses in the microgravity environment. Plant stress poses a significant risk to sustaining plant crops during long duration spaceflight missions to the moon and beyond. APEX-08 will help NASA understand if polyamines can mitigate plant stress response under microgravity in order to identify novel genetic engineering strategies to improve plant adaptation to spaceflight.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercialized SLS

I see this RFI as an effort to change the contracting form. From one where NASA is basic responsibility for fiscal and schedule to one where a single contractor is responsible for fiscal and schedule. The LEO Commercial Crew FFP contracts are of this form. NASA would eliminate a significant amount of internal work to integrate between contractors, manage the multiple contracts, and a lot of fiscal and schedule gyrations. Changing contract styles from multiple Cost Plus contracts to a single Firm Fixed Price contract for the service of a Lunar Crew capability.
Interesting Engineering

ESA's Mars Express Orbiter Will Try to 'Listen' to China's Mars Rover

There's quite some activity happening around Mars. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has been collecting data from its first-ever rover, Zhurong, currently located on the surface of Mars since May 14. The rover has been exploring the region around its landing site in Utopia Planitia and gathering important information on the Red Planet's surface and interiors.
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Technologist: Is There Oxygen on Mars? [Video]

Is there oxygen on Mars? Yes, Mars has oxygen but not very much and definitely not enough to just go out and breathe on the surface of Mars. NASA engineer Asad Aboobaker tells us more. The density of the oxygen on Mars is about 1/10,000th of what we have here...
Digital Trends

You can help teach NASA rovers to explore Mars with the AI4Mars project

Artificial intelligence could be a huge help to Mars rovers like NASA’s Curiosity or Perseverance, but first these A.I. systems need to be trained on what to look for. A NASA project invites members of the public to help identify features of the Martian landscape, in order to train an algorithm that future rovers could use to navigate around the red planet.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

You need to do some reading on exo vs endothermic reactions. You say it yourself. It releases energy. Eribo is correct overall, and you specifically. The Sabatier on its own gives out energy (is exothermic) but as it is fed by the electrolysis, that requires a huge energy input, the pair of reactions loses energy overall. As hydrogen and oxygen are not available on their own on Mars, the complete reaction is the reaction pair, electrolysis+ Sabatier, that loses thermal energy. The overall system is the system of interest, from the point of view of power generation of the Martian settlement.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Mars Colony Infrastructure

How might a battery farm meet the exceptional power requirement of round-the-clock industry at a settlement; batteries replacing PV for, say, 100 MW over 14 hours daily? Such energy storage would cut the required scale of industrial plants, and likely end the need for Martian nuclear power R&D. Tesla Powerwall+...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

How is your weekend? We started it with the #ProgressMS18 cargo spacecraft docking. Everything went smoothly! Flexed biceps. Today and in the next few days we will gradually unload the cargoes, equipment, tools, stowages, food... possibly gifts as well. Senior Member. Posts: 14991. Liked: 2058. Likes Given: 154. « Reply...
