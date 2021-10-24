NASA/ESA - Mars Sample Return mission

Thirty Kennedy Fixation Tubes (KFTs) containing Arabidopsis thaliana plant tissues returned to Earth aboard SpX-23. The tissues were harvested from seedlings grown on 30 APEX-08 Petri plates in ISS Veggie. APEX-08 launched to ISS on SpaceX-23 to support the Space Biology grant titled “Can Polyamines Mitigate Plant Stress Response under Microgravity Conditions?” (PI Patrick Masson and Co-I Shih-Heng Su, both from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI). Six different Arabidopsis thaliana genotypes were grown on five plates each: wild type, three mutants, and two transgenic lines. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough conducted on-orbit operations and grew the plants from September 1 through 10, 2021. The ground control was conducted in a Veggie at KSC in an ISS Environmental Simulator (ISSES) chamber. The plants were grown for nine days, harvested into KFTs, fixed with RNAlater, and placed in MELFI before return to Earth. The tissues (flight and ground) will be shipped to the PI team for post-flight, multi-omics analyses. The plant tissues will be analyzed by the Principal Investigator Dr. Patrick Masson and his team to determine plant stress responses in the microgravity environment. Plant stress poses a significant risk to sustaining plant crops during long duration spaceflight missions to the moon and beyond. APEX-08 will help NASA understand if polyamines can mitigate plant stress response under microgravity in order to identify novel genetic engineering strategies to improve plant adaptation to spaceflight.

