Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 173: Kali’ video

Gematsu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolume 173 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning...

www.gematsu.com

gamepur.com

How big is Shin Megami Tensei V’s file size? Answered

Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest dungeon crawling, demon recruiting adventure from Atlus, is nearly here for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the Switch tends to lack storage space unless you purchase an SD Card — which you absolutely should, by the way. We recommend getting the largest SD card within your budget — 64 GB may or may not be sufficient for your needs depending on how much you download from the eShop. Even then, with the sheer number of great games coming out, your SD Card might be getting a little bit full, and you might also be wondering if you have the space for SMTV.
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

Shin Megami Tensei V News Report Vol. 4 Released, Features DLC Information

Following the announcement of the fourth and final news report for Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus has released the video, presented by Presented by regular host to Atlus live streams Chiaki Matsuzawa. going over the game’s downloadable content. Below is a list of the announced downloadable content for Shin Megami...
COMICS
Siliconera

Atlus Reveals Shin Megami Tensei V Launch-Day DLC

Atlus will release seven pieces of DLC for Shin Megami Tensei V at launch. You will have to buy the seven separately. Additionally, a new difficulty setting, Safety mode, will appear in stores as a free download. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. To start, there are four pieces of mission-based DLC for SMT...
COMICS
personacentral.com

Game Informer: Shin Megami Tensei V New English Screenshots Feature DLC Demons

Following the exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V English screenshots released featuring demons and Da’at overworld exploration earlier this month, Game Informer has released new screenshots for the game’s downloadable content revealed through the SMT V News Report Vol. 4. An overview of the launch day DLC can be read in...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Shin Megami Tensei V’s Latest Trailer Shows a City in Ruins

ATLUS has posted a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This new trailer shows what's left of Tokyo in a post-apocalyptic environment that the protagonist will have to confront. The protagonist will have to be part of a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world and venture through the realm of Da'at to forge his own path.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V preview: A fantastic evolution of the franchise

Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5) for Nintendo Switch before the console had even launched, and more than four years later, the game is finally almost here. Has this long-anticipated follow-up to Shin Megami Tensei IV and IV Apocalypse from Nintendo 3DS been worth the wait? Well, so far — you betcha. I’ve been playing the game for a while now, and although I’m only allowed to talk about the first hour or two of Shin Megami Tensei V for this preview, this is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best entry in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Premiering Wednesday Evening

Developer and publisher Atlus has announced that a new trailer for the upcoming demon fusing turn-based JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei V, will be airing tomorrow on the company’s Japan Youtube channel. This trailer will be premiering on October 27, at 11:15 PM ET/ 8:15 PM PT with its exact contents aside from a character focus being unclear.
COMICS
Gematsu

Famitsu Sales: 10/18/21 – 10/24/21 [Update]

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of October 18, 2021 to October 24, 2021. Blue Reflection: Second Light was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 14,048 retail sales on PlayStation 4 and 8,380 sales on Switch for a total of 22,428 opening week sales.
RETAIL
Gematsu

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series – Final Fantasy V launches November 10

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series version of Final Fantasy V will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on November 10 for $17.99, Square Enix announced. Pre-orders are currently available at a 20 percent-off discount price of $14.39. In addition to the discount price, additional pre-order incentives for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires details Politics System, territory stroll, and Photo Mode

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have shared new information and screenshots for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, introducing the game’s Politics System, strategic element “territory stroll,” and Photo Mode. Get the details below, via Koei Tecmo. Politics System. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires adds tactical elements to the one-versus-1,000 action...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Death’s Door coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on November 23

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve will release action adventure game Death’s Door for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on November 23, the companies announced. Additionally, Special Reserve Games announced that it will open pre-orders for physical editions for PlayStation 5 and Switch alongside the digital release on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails for PC launches December 11 in Japan

NIS America will release the PC version of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails via Steam in Japanese on December 11, the publisher announced. The PC version will feature a handful of exclusive new features by PH3 including turbo mode, ultra-wide screen support, auto-save, and additional configuration options. An English...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an action role-playing video game developed by tri-Ace and published by Square Enix. Developed by tri-Ace Inc., Star Ocean: The Divine Force will transport players to an expansive sci-fi fantasy world and take them on an exhilarating journey with fast-paced action combat, rich exploration and an original story. With Star Ocean celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Star Ocean: The Divine Force builds on that rich history with new features that are sure to delight for many years to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate is a visual novel developed and published by IzanagiGames and MyDearest. The title is set in an artificial marine city, in which dreams are utilized to predict and prevent crimes before they occur. The player will take on the role of Hal—who is endowed with a special ability that allows him dive into the past—as they set out to investigate a murder that by all accounts, should not have been possible.
COMICS
Gematsu

Gran Turismo 7 ‘Racer’ developer diary

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new developer diary for Gran Turismo 7 dubbed “Racer.”. In the video, Gran Turismo 7 creator Kazunori Yamauchi discusses what racing mean to him and how would haptic feedback from the PlayStation 5 changes that meaning. Gran Turismo 7...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Digimon Survive officially delayed to 2022

Following TOEI Animation’s reveal of a delay back in July, Bandai Namco has published an official announcement delaying Digimon Survive from 2021 to 2022. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. Here is the message from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu on the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Tales of Luminaria launches November 4

Tales of Luminaria will launch for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play on November 4, publisher Bandai Namco and developer Colopl announced. Pre-registration is available now. Here is an overview of the game, via its store pages:. Tales of Luminaria is a new Tales of anime RPG...
VIDEO GAMES

