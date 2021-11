It was another ho-hum three-touchdown, no-interception game for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. In every one of the Green Bay Packers’ six wins since week one debacle against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns, and he has thrown just a single interception in that time. He also has not seen his passer rating dip below 95 in any game since week one, with five performances over 100 and three over 125.

