Georgia is the uncontroversial No. 1 team in the nation, but their season hasn’t been without controversy. The storyline on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs has been quarterback play, as former five-star quarterback and Heisman hopeful JT Daniels has been sidelined with a nagging injury for around a month. Stetson Bennett has taken over under center and is producing solid results, but head coach Kirby Smart may have to make a decision on the remainder of the season soon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO