Three Missouri Valley Football Conference schools are in the Top 6 nationally, while the league continues to have an FCS-best six Top 25 teams. North Dakota State (3) and Southern Illinois (4) are the league’s top-rated teams, while South Dakota State (6/7), South Dakota (15), Missouri State (17/18) and UNI (20/24) represent the league in both polls. North Dakota and Youngstown State received votes this week as well. South Dakota jumped six spots, and Missouri State five spots after wins last week. The Yotes have three-straight wins, including back-to-back victories over ranked teams.

