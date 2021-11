There aren’t many cross country races as heavily attended as the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet. For one thing, it’s held exactly one week before the WPIAL finals, so it’s a perfect time for a team to gauge exactly where it’s at heading into the championships. It’s also held on the same course — this year at California (Pa.) University, so all the competitors can get a good look at the track to lay out a plan of attack.

CALIFORNIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO