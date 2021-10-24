Quick-strike Bruins hang on, snap Sharks' perfect start

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins took the game to the visiting San Jose Sharks early and often in the opening period only to see their three-goal lead vanish in the third. The Bruins held on for the 4-3 win in front of 17,850 at the TD Garden Sunday matinee. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk continued their scoring ways while defenseman Derek Forbort tallied his first goal as a member of the Bruins. Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win while the Bruins handed the Sharks their first loss of 2021-22. Marchand kicked things off twenty-eight seconds into the game. Marchand deposited a Patrice Bergeron feed past Sharks goalie Adin Hill (10 saves) to bring the sell-out crowd to life. It was tic-tac-toe Pastrnak to Bergeron to Marchand for Marchand’s fourth of the year.

