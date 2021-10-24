CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick-strike Bruins hang on, snap Sharks' perfect start

By Field Level Media
 9 days ago

Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added his 399th career assist as the Boston Bruins started strong, then held on for a 4-3 victory Sunday to hand the visiting San Jose Sharks their first defeat of the season. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each also had...

NESN

Bruins Wrap: Early Offensive Explosion Carries Boston To Win Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins offense was flowing Sunday. It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the board, with Brad Marchand netting his fourth goal of the season just 28 seconds into Boston’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Despite a late push by San Jose, the Bruins built too big of a lead early on and came away with the 4-3 win at TD Garden.
NHL
Sun-Journal

Bruins survive Sharks’ comeback bid

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for...
NHL
NESN

Craig Smith Questionable For Bruins-Sharks Game With ‘Nagging Injury’

The Bruins already are without Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, and Boston may add another name to the list. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Saturday told reporters that Craig Smith is questionable with what he called a “nagging injury,” while also detailing why he moved the winger to the third line and Tomas Nosek up to the second with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle.
NHL
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Linus Ullmark
985thesportshub.com

Bruins strike early, often in win over Sharks

With four goals on 14 shots in just under 26 minutes of action, the Bruins delivered some Sunday Scaries to the Sharks and chased goalie Adin Hill from the game in the process on the way to a 4-3 win at TD Garden. And it didn’t take long for the...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Extends Scoring Streak As Bruins Take Down Sharks

Brad Marchand continues to remind everyone that he is one of the best players in the NHL. The 33-year-old is on a tear this season for the Boston Bruins and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Marchand broke open the scoring against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, making it 1-0 early in favor of the Black-and-Gold. He added an assist to his efforts.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins edge out Sharks, 4-3

The Boston Bruins came away with a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks this afternoon at the TD Garden, after the Sharks closed in on the Bruins’ lead with a late third-period surge. Two redirections made the game a lot closer as the game neared its end, but the...
NHL
The Eagle-Tribune

Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Sharks at Bruins: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Grab your coffee and settle in for some Sunday morning hockey, as the San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins. Read about the questions and concerns heading into this morning in our game preview here. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:. Lines. SAN JOSE SHARKS. Jonathan...
NHL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Five reasons why Bob Boughner’s Sharks are off to a perfect start

TORONTO – The San Jose Sharks are 3-0-0 — one of seven teams still left in the NHL with unblemished records — and came into Friday in second place in the Pacific Division. Yes, the Sharks look like a different team than they’ve been the last two seasons – particularly...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks

It’s a beautiful fall day for some afternoon hockey as the Boston Bruins are back home for a matinee match against the San Jose Sharks!. Grab some lunch and find the game on a normal channel today.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Win Over Sharks

Going into Sunday’s afternoon game at the TD Garden, the visiting San Jose Sharks were one of just eight teams that had not yet suffered a regulation loss early in the 2021-22 NHL season. That changed when the Boston Bruins won 4-3, but it was a win that came with a little bit of concern for the Black and Gold in the final seven-plus minutes of the game. Here are three takeaways from Boston’s third win in four games this season.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Bruins Start Fast, Hold On for 4-3 Win

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins took the game to the visiting San Jose Sharks early and often in the opening period only to see their three-goal lead vanish in the third. The Bruins held on for the 4-3 win in front of 17,850 at the TD Garden Sunday matinee. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk continued their scoring ways while defenseman Derek Forbort tallied his first goal as a member of the Bruins. Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win while the Bruins handed the Sharks their first loss of 2021-22. Marchand kicked things off twenty-eight seconds into the game. Marchand deposited a Patrice Bergeron feed past Sharks goalie Adin Hill (10 saves) to bring the sell-out crowd to life. It was tic-tac-toe Pastrnak to Bergeron to Marchand for Marchand’s fourth of the year.
NHL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

San Jose Sharks make lineup changes for game vs. Boston Bruins

The Sharks are making two changes to their forward group for Sunday’s game with the Boston Bruins, inserting Alexander Barabanov and Jonah Gadjovich and scratching rookies Lane Pederson and William Eklund. Eklund, 19, had three assists in his first three NHL games but played just over 11 minutes and did...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Quick Bites: Sharks start season 3-0 with win over Senators

What was the main takeaway from this game (aside from it being another exciting win)? This game was proof that while the San Jose Sharks have a few things to work on, they have all of the building blocks for a competitive season that just might end in a bid for the playoffs. Importantly, it was a win against a similarly young and hungry team.
NHL
causewaycrowd.com

NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Quick Thoughts: Bruins Stifle Sharks’ Go-To Offensive Move

If you look at how the San Jose Sharks have generated 5-on-5 offense in their 4-0-0 start, a lot of it has been off the forecheck and inner slot chances. The inner slot, by the way, is this net front diamond area. Here’s an example:. Yes, this forecheck is aided...
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Marchand stays hot as Bruins hand Sharks first loss

For the second consecutive game, the Boston Bruins handed a team its first loss of the season. Boston defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 3-1-0 on the year. All three members of the first lines recorded two points and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in the win.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Perfection Line Shines, Bruins Hold Off Sharks 4-3

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a strong start but had to stave off a late rally from the San Jose Sharks for a 4-3 win at TD Garden Sunday. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist; Patrice Bergeron had two assists and Jake DeBrusk continued his bounce-back tour with his second goal of the season. Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl, and Timo Meir lit the lamp for the Sharks.
NHL

