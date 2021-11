Which quarterbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially target to improve their fortunes not named Deshaun Watson?. The ongoing and growing speculation linking the Carolina Panthers with a trade for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans is a divisive topic within the team’s fanbase. From a talent standpoint, there is absolutely no denying how the former Clemson star would help the organization become a postseason challenger, but this situation is not as simple as that.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO