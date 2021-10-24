CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathon Cooper’s near-sacks in loss to Browns show Broncos rookie is on verge of breaking out

By Kyle Newman
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf approximately nine seconds of Jonathon Cooper’s pass-rushing performance last Thursday is any indication, the rookie outside linebacker has the potential to be a game-wrecker for the Broncos. But he still has room to grow to get there. Cooper had his would-be first NFL sack slip through his hands...

www.journal-advocate.com

