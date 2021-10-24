Thousands without power Sunday afternoon

Former President Trump is gloating over Republican Glenn Youngkin’s lead in the Virginia governor’s race as results continue to trickle in. In a statement Tuesday night, Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race because McAuliffe constantly tied his Republican rival to the former president. That ultimately boosted Youngkin’s standing heading into the Tuesday election, Trump said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO