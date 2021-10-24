CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House Of Suntory Whisky Introduces Yamazaki® 55 Years Old™ To Global Travel Retail

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Suntory has today introduced an extremely limited quantity of the highly limited-edition Yamazaki 55 whisky to Global Travel Retail, available at a recommended retail price of $60,000 USD.

Bottled in 2020, Yamazaki 55 is the House of Suntory's oldest release in its history and pays tribute to the founding family of Japanese whisky, while celebrating the Japanese "Showa" era of the 1960s.

Yamazaki 55 will be available to select Global Travel Retail with bottles found in London, Paris, Hainan, Hong Kong, Taipei, Amsterdam, Seoul, Delhi, Istanbul, Dubai and Singapore.

Beam Suntory will donate $5,000 USD for every bottle released in this year's 100-bottle collection, totalling $500,000 USD, to The White Oak Initiative, a group committed to the long-term sustainability of America's white oak forests.

Yamazaki 55 is a blend of precious single malts, featuring components distilled in 1960 under the supervision of Suntory's founder Shinjiro Torii and then aged in Mizunara casks; and in 1964 under the direction of Suntory's Second Master Blender Keizo Saji and then aged in White Oak casks.

Suntory's Fifth-Generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo worked closely with Third-Generation Master Blender Shingo Torii to deploy their signature art of blending to properly reveal the exceptional depth, complexity and wisdom that is Yamazaki 55.

The resulting liquid features a deep amber colour; robust aroma redolent of sandal wood and well-ripened fruit; sweet, slightly bitter and woody palate; and slightly bitter yet sweet and rich finish.

Manuel González, Marketing Director GTR for Beam Suntory, said: "We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to offer travellers something as unique and exclusive as Yamazaki 55, the oldest-aged expression from the House of Suntory. This highly limited-edition product will be showcased in some of our best House of Suntory locations, and it will be amplified by an integrated activation campaign. We are committed to growing Global Travel Retail by reinforcing our innovative offering and bringing the best premium shopper experience to life for our customers."

'Yamazaki' is engraved in calligraphy on each crystal bottle, while the age marking is accentuated with gold dust and protected with lacquer. The bottle's opening is wrapped in handmade Echizen washi paper and bound by with a Kyo-kumihimo plaited cord, a traditional craft from Kyoto. Each bottle is enclosed in a bespoke box made Japanese Mizunara wood and coated with Suruga lacquer.

