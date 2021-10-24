CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physician suicide: Where are the leaders? [PODCAST]

Cover picture for the article“As a mother, a physician, and an educator, I refuse to accept this as normal. It is not! What should we tell the parents of these young physicians? How do we explain to them that their dream of being a doctor became a nightmare with a tragic ending? What...

KevinMD.com

I was thinking about retiring, and COVID-19 gave me a push [PODCAST]

“Last March, I was working in a small primary care practice on the west side of Denver. COVID-19 came to town. On Thursday, March 12, we were told the schools would be closing. On Friday, we were told that clinic staff had to wear masks — and the clinic had to start testing patients for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why physician-owned businesses need our attention and support [PODCAST]

“There has been a growing wave of entrepreneurial physicians finding joy and value in starting consulting and coaching businesses. Many use their expertise to work with physicians exclusively. Our company has been excited to play a part in better spotlighting these businesses. Today it is now even easier to find doctors who can give you guidance on everything from running your own practice more efficiently, build a better relationship with your spouse, to negotiating your next job contract.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why now is the time to get patients back to in-person routine care [PODCAST]

“As the next wave of the pandemic unfolds, the rise in cases is once again straining health care systems. But that’s not the only reason hospitals and health systems could experience an influx of emergency or critical care visits. Findings from the National Poll on Healthy Aging based at the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation revealed that nearly one in three Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 put off an in-person appointment for medical care in 2020 because they were worried about potential COVID-19 exposure, and with the emergence of new variants, that trend could continue.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Suicide#Physicians#Md
KevinMD.com

How to heal and revitalize our beloved profession [PODCAST]

“We have to heal ourselves first. That begins with caring for our own minds and bodies, and souls. It means not avoiding (as I did) caring for our own physical and especially our mental health. It means we must be a part of the lives of our families and loved ones as well.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

A son’s brain cancer. A father’s story. [PODCAST]

“As you wait, you have a lot of time to think. You comb through the past in search of something you might have missed. If we had acted sooner on the signs of his illness—had the cancer been diagnosed earlier—would Lee have had a better chance? You think about your child as a toddler and as a kid and as a teen. Did you push him too hard or not enough? How did you handle his skinned knees and his successes? You remember the first time he got drunk. (Lee was 14 and had discovered the punchbowl at Heidi’s Sweet Sixteen party.) You remember his first hockey goal.”
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Carry on, my weary one: Persevering in the aftermath [PODCAST]

“Frontline workers may have temporarily experienced a heightened sense of personal success and gratification, but I doubt many of us are still able to feel satisfied at this point, after all the repeated moral injuries and losing so many patients. COVID-19 assuredly changed me. The virus changed my residency experience. It changed the hospital, and it changed the entire world. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently stated, ‘We simply cannot revert instantly … to life as it was before COVID.’ We must try our best to carry on, cautiously, into the new unknown era of vaccines and virulence. For me, that means wearing a mask in public long after restrictions are gone.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
