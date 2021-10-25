D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.K. Metcalf in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has reeled in 31 balls, with a team-best 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.

Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his one matchup against the Saints, Metcalf's 67 receiving yards total is 6.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (60.5).

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.

The Saints are allowing 285.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Metcalf put together a 58-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.

Metcalf's 15 receptions have gotten him 221 yards (73.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

