D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.K. Metcalf in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.
Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has reeled in 31 balls, with a team-best 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
- Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his one matchup against the Saints, Metcalf's 67 receiving yards total is 6.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (60.5).
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
- The Saints are allowing 285.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Metcalf put together a 58-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
- Metcalf's 15 receptions have gotten him 221 yards (73.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
