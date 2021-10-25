CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.K. Metcalf in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has reeled in 31 balls, with a team-best 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
  • Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his one matchup against the Saints, Metcalf's 67 receiving yards total is 6.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (60.5).
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
  • The Saints are allowing 285.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Metcalf put together a 58-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Metcalf's 15 receptions have gotten him 221 yards (73.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

