Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquez Callaway in his Week 7 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) scores a touchdown as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and free safety Bobby McCain (20) look on during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's stat line this year features 13 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 44.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 21 times.

Callaway has been the target of 17.5% (21 total) of his team's 120 passing attempts this season.

Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have called a pass in 43.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 56.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 306.2 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 11th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team in Week 5, Callaway was targeted eight times and picked up 85 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Callaway's in his last three games stat line reveals 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 66.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive