Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alvin Kamara in his Week 7 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown as Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has 94 carries for a team-best 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He also averages 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (60.3%).

The Saints, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks, 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 140.8 yards per game.

The Saints are up against the NFL's 13th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He added five receptions for 51 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Kamara has 280 rushing yards on 66 carries (93.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

