CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moIRi_0cbS6n0q00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alvin Kamara in his Week 7 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown as Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kamara has 94 carries for a team-best 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also averages 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (60.3%).
  • The Saints, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks, 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 140.8 yards per game.
  • The Saints are up against the NFL's 13th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added five receptions for 51 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Kamara has 280 rushing yards on 66 carries (93.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
Yardbarker

Did refs call most questionable penalty of season in Saints-Seahawks game?

The New Orleans Saints scrapped their way to a hard-fought victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and they had to overcome one of the worst penalty calls of the season while doing it. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was flagged for unnecessary roughness early in the third quarter....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Seattle Seahawks#Washington Football Team#Kamren Curl#Espn
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy