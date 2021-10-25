Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alvin Kamara in his Week 7 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks.
There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet OddsView the original article to see embedded media.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has 94 carries for a team-best 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also averages 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 156 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (60.3%).
- The Saints, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks, 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 140.8 yards per game.
- The Saints are up against the NFL's 13th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He added five receptions for 51 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Kamara has 280 rushing yards on 66 carries (93.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
