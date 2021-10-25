CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QysPd_0cbS6m8700

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Lockett in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) watches the final minute of play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Lockett has put together a 425-yard campaign so far (70.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 42 targets.
  • Lockett has been the target of 24.1% (42 total) of his team's 174 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 45.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Lockett, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 285.2 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Lockett put together a 35-yard performance against the Steelers last week on two catches (17.5 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • Lockett's 22 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 116 yards (38.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

