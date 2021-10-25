CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jameis Winston in his Week 7 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) talks with Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jameis Winston and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Winston and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Winston has thrown for 892 yards (178.4 ypg) on 70-of-116 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • He also has 86 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 17.2 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 43.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 56.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Winston averages 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 78.0 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Winston threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • This week Winston will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (306.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 11th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 5 against the Football Team, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0 percent) for 279 yards, while throwing four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also tacked on 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Winston has 633 passing yards (211.0 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 60.8% of his throws and tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

