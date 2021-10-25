Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alex Collins in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.
Before placing any wagers on Alex Collins' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has 225 rushing yards on 48 attempts (37.5 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.
- And he has added five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).
- The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Collins' 38 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
- Allowing 79.0 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Seahawks are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Steelers, Collins ran the ball 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Collins has collected 192 yards (64.0 per game) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game) on five catches.
Collins' Seattle Teammates
