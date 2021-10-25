CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8ioz_0cbS6dBa00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alex Collins in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) makes a gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Alex Collins' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Collins has 225 rushing yards on 48 attempts (37.5 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.
  • And he has added five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Collins' 38 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
  • Allowing 79.0 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Seahawks are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Steelers, Collins ran the ball 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Collins has collected 192 yards (64.0 per game) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game) on five catches.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
Yardbarker

Did refs call most questionable penalty of season in Saints-Seahawks game?

The New Orleans Saints scrapped their way to a hard-fought victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and they had to overcome one of the worst penalty calls of the season while doing it. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was flagged for unnecessary roughness early in the third quarter....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The New Orleans Saints#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field#Espn
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By What’s Happened To The Browns

Who had the Cleveland Browns being in last place in the AFC North division heading into the beginning of November?. The Browns entered the 2021 regular season as Super Bowl contenders. Cleveland nearly knocked off Kansas City in the Divisional Round last year. The Browns were picked by many as a Super Bowl team heading into 2021.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy