Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alex Collins in his Week 7 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) makes a gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Alex Collins' player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has 225 rushing yards on 48 attempts (37.5 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.

And he has added five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Collins' 38 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.

Allowing 79.0 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the league.

The Seahawks are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Steelers, Collins ran the ball 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Collins has collected 192 yards (64.0 per game) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game) on five catches.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

