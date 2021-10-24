CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Wreaths Across America to include U.S. Space Force

By Christopher Williams
fox10phoenix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA FALLA, Maine - Wreaths Across American announced it will include the U.S. Space Force on National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18. This is the eighth ceremonial wreath with a corresponding service flag to be provided by WAA. The ceremonial wreaths represent each branch of the service,...

www.fox10phoenix.com

