LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to issue guidance formally adopting the panel’s recommendations soon, clearing the way for doses to be administered as early as Wednesday. “It will make life that much easier to be able to take the kids places,” said Cara Doble, a parent. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come in new packaging to differentiate the smaller 10 microgram doses from the 30 micrograms offered to people ages 12 and up. Despite Tuesday’s federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11, the Los Angeles Unified School District says students in that age group will NOT be required to get the shots under the district’s vaccine mandate. LAUSD students aged 12 and up must receive their first dose by Nov. 21 and their second by Dec. 19.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO