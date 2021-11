Emily talks with Kelly who lost 42 pounds at The Diet Center. Kelly says after working COVID in 2020 at the hospital, we were kind of in there with no patient visitation or anything like that, and the local restaurants were wonderful to us and would send food to us, but just the stress of the job just really started to pack the pounds on and stress eating started to pack on the pounds. She says by the time February rolled around and her birthday was coming up, she didn’t like her weight, she didn’t feel good in my clothes anymore and I needed to do something.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO