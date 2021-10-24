Bob at the Movies: ‘Dune’

In the past five years, French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has established himself as a sci-fi auteur with an approach to scale and tone that makes him the only logical choice to tackle a new adaptation of “Dune,” the bestselling and wildly influential 1965 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Frank Herbert, which spawned five sequel books. In 2016, Villeneuve put his unique stamp on sci-fi cinema with the meditative, empathetic alien invasion film, “Arrival,” and in 2017, with the “Blade Runner” sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” he proved he could take a beloved property and bring it into a modern cinematic purview, with style for days and an appropriately weighty thematic heft.
Comments / 0