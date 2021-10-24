CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob at the Movies: ‘Dune’

Cover picture for the articleAll movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that “Dune” will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next “Star Wars.” This film is the first in a franchise that is...

hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#At The Movies#Fremen
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
hometownsource.com

Man Versus Movie: "Dune" is a box office supernova worth the wait

Here’s my potentially shameful admission: until I exited the theater and happened upon a couple of young men comparing the film to the book, I thought the source material for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ was the 1984 movie. According to Wikipedia, the book even has a bunch of sequels. Who knew?
MOVIES
NME

Denis Villeneuve on ‘Dune’: “I stayed away from the David Lynch movie”

Often described as The Lord Of The Rings of sci-fi, Frank Herbert’s Dune is a sprawling 1965 novel stuffed with scary witches, mythical spice and gigantic sandworms. Reading it is akin to spinning round in circles really fast and trying to make sense of a Picasso. It’s certainly too wacky to put on film – just ask David Lynch, whose 1984 movie flopped miserably and has haunted him ever since.
MOVIES
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: The sometimes flawed Dune is largely a dazzling cosmic affair

The time has come for the spice to flow. Yes, director Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 take on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune (the first of a supposed two-part film adaptation) has finally arrived in theaters. Dune arrives onto the silver screen with a bevy of expectations to deliver as both an adaptation of its source material and as something different in the sci-fi blockbuster landscape. All of that ambition remains consistently impressive, but some aspects of that execution, unfortunately, leave something to be desired. This isn’t a result of overblown expectations specific to this one feature. On the contrary, Dune’s faults will be mighty familiar to anyone who has encountered other projects attempting to adapt one book over multiple films.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Billy Bob Thornton Was In

To be honest, Billy Bob Thornton is kind of hard to forget unless he’s pushed in the background where he’s not seen as much. He tends to stick out quite often since he is a very strong character that puts himself in the middle of things a lot of times. Even when he’s an extra he tends to add more to a movie than a lot of extras do. But there are times when it becomes easier to forget about him simply because of the story or the other actors he’s with since while he is a strong character, there are others that are stronger and a little to a lot more charismatic, as Thornton tends to play a plot of characters that are either down on their luck or are kind of brutal in the way they deal with other people. He does have a wider range than this, but a lot of his best roles are those that show him being kind of a jerk. Here are five movies you might have forgotten Billy Bob Thornton was in.
MOVIES
IGN

Dune Movie Explained: What to Know About the Classic Sci-Fi Novel

Dune is one of the most beloved and celebrated science fiction novels ever published. It's also an incredibly dense book, with many rival factions and characters set against the backdrop of a futuristic human civilization. And that's even before factoring in the many sequels, prequels and spinoffs that have cropped up over the years. Dune movie director Denis Villeneuve definitely has his work cut out for him as he becomes the latest filmmaker to attempt to bring this sprawling saga to life on the big screen. (Read our Dune Part One review.)
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: 'Dune' finally gets the adaptation it deserves

In the past five years, French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has established himself as a sci-fi auteur with an approach to scale and tone that makes him the only logical choice to tackle a new adaptation of “Dune,” the bestselling and wildly influential 1965 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Frank Herbert, which spawned five sequel books. In 2016, Villeneuve put his unique stamp on sci-fi cinema with the meditative, empathetic alien invasion film, “Arrival,” and in 2017, with the “Blade Runner” sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” he proved he could take a beloved property and bring it into a modern cinematic purview, with style for days and an appropriately weighty thematic heft.
MOVIES
CNET

Dune movie: A guide to all the terminology you need to know

The Dune universe is massive. You could write 10 books on the planets, intergalactic politics and people who live among so many stars. And some people have! Frank Herbert's six-novel epic is surrounded by other stories written by his son Brian Herbert with the help of the inimitable Kevin J. Anderson. We know the movie headed to theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 21 only covers part of the original book, but that doesn't make the amount of information needed to get the most out of what we are about to experience any less intense.
