On the southern edge of Packwood, Washington, past where the suburbs slip into the foothills of the Cascades, my partner, T, spotted a string of fairy lights faint on the horizon. "You want to stop for a beer?" he asked. "It's not like we're in a rush." He was right. We were on a ski road-trip loop from Seattle with a week to burn and no plan other than a list of resorts to check out. I finished the slice of takeout pizza growing cold in my hand as he pulled the van up to Packwood Brewing Company.

7 DAYS AGO