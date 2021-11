College professors by day, rockers by night, best friends and bandmates Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band are coming in hot with their new album Smörgåsbord. It dropped earlier this month, and as the title would suggest, this album for all ages combines tons of different musical influences and spans subjects from how to save for college, to an ode to the musical city of Minneapolis, all the way to a defense of our nation’s other favorite bird, the turkey!

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO