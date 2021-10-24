Franklin “Frank” M. Hensley, 57 of Omar, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 3rd, 1963, in Logan, WV to the late Franklin D. and Delcie L. (Vinson) Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Elzie George Jr.; grandmother, Dora Vinson Robinson.He was a disabled coal miner and was a faithful member of Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his loving memory includes his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Deborah “Debbie” Hensley; one daughter, Madyson Elizabeth Hensley; two brothers, Douglas (Alice) Hensley of Logan, WV and Daniel Hensley of Charleston, WV; one sister, Melissa (Jamie) Toler; two special nieces, Hayden Hensley and Katherine White; four special friends, Connie Cooke, Reda Mills, Nellie Hall, and Summer Cooke; his four legged friend, Oscar; and a host of family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Joseph Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Gregory George, John Workman, Douglas Hensley, Greg Ramey, Andy McKenzie, and Matthew Hutchinson. Honorary pallbearers will include Ronald Cooke, Troy Day, and Lawrence Kammerer.

A visitation will be held two hours prior starting at 11:00 am the same day.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Omar Area Crime Watch.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, WV.

