College football enters its midseason point with Week 8 about to begin. If the first half of the year was any indication, Week 8 and beyond will bring significant drama. From Oregon's early upset of No. 3 Ohio State to Texas A&M's stunning and completely unexpected triumph against No. 1 Alabama in Week 5, 2021 is one of the wildest years on record. Somehow, there is still a lot of football yet to be played and plenty of games up for offer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO