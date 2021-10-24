ROUNDUP: Vikings, Raiders advance in volleyball playoffs

The Lady Patriots volleyball team played an intense match this evening against Daniel High School in the second round of the state playoffs. It took the Lady Patriots 5 sets to finish off the Lions to move forward to round 3 in the playoffs. The Lady Pats lost the opening set 25-13. Coach Passini pulled the team off to the side of the bleachers and gave the team a pep talk. The Lady Pats come out strong and won set 2, 25-12 and set 3, 25-19. Set 4 went to the Lions, 25-17. The Patriots set the tone in set 5 and won the last set 15-5. Senior Megan Carpenter lead the Patriots with 18 kills, 25 set assists, 18 digs and served 96%. Sophomore Maura Kindel had 10 kills and served 100% and had 5 solo blocks and 3 assisted blocks. Junior Victoria Leriger had 10 kills and 30 digs. Sophomore Ashley Marsiglia had 22 digs and served 100% on the evening.

