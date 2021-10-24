Mother of 11-Year-Old Child Suspended for Hair Length Speaks Out About Their Lawsuit Against Texas School District

A Texas school district has been hit with a federal lawsuit after allegedly suspending six boys and one nonbinary student for having long hair. The Magnolia Independent School District in Houston maintains a strict policy that not only calls for “clean, well-groomed” hair and a “natural hair color,” but also bans male students from having a beard, mustache, long sideburns, or hair longer than the bottom of the ear. NBC News reports that seven students have filed a federal lawsuit against the district through the Texas ACLU for suspending them because of their hairdo. The students are alleging that the district violated their constitutional rights and Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money. The students are seeking an injunction to stop the strict policy’s enforcement.

