SBMS Plays BMS At BHS

The Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 district 2A-3) will travel to Lexington (3-4, 2-2) tomorrow night. While Bethel is off to its best start in program history, the Bulldogs have struggled since back-to-back playoff seasons in ‘18 and ‘19. A look at common opponents between the teams forecasts bad news if you’re from Lexington. While Bethel destroyed Holdenville last week, 67-13, Lexington slipped by them with a six-point win (34-28). The ‘Cats bested CHA 32-14 to open district play, and CHA shut the Bulldogs out 28-0 last week. Another glaring difference is Little Axe. Bethel won that one 50-14 while Lexington barely survived 34-32.

12 DAYS AGO