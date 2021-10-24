SBMS Plays BMS At BHS

All four teams traveled to BHS to take on BMS. With excitement in the air and the both teams meeting with the varsity VB team and hearing inspirational speeches, gave both teams adrenal to perform at their best. SB struggled to settle down and BMS jumped out with...
Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate and are $2 for students and $3 for adults. A full concession stand will be available. A meal will be provided for each player before their competition. 3:25 Varsity, JV & Freshmen Red Teams report to locker rooms to change/eat pre-game.
Travel Information: Both teams need to arrive at SBMS dressed in uniforms by 7:30 am on Saturday. The bus will leave at 7:45am. Teams will arrive at Lake Belton MS by 8am. We will leave when both teams are finished playing and communicate with parents via Remind about arrival time.
Where: Copperas Cove Jr High 702 Sunny Ave Copperas Cove. Travel Information: Both teams need to arrive at SBMS dressed in uniforms by 7:15am on Saturday. The bus will leave at 7:30am. Teams will arrive at Copperas Cove Jr. High at 8am. We will leave when both teams are finished playing and communicate with parents via Remind about arrival time.
Bartlesville High School’s cross country program will be in the hunt again at the state meet. In an accomplishment some observers might have felt was a twinge of an upset, the Lady Bruins romped into seventh place in Saturday’s girls’ regional to qualify the entire team for next weekend’s Class 6A state meet in Edmond.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes stayed hot, beating the Danbury Lady Panthers at home in three sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 last Friday night. The Brahmarettes have won their last 17 games and have only lost three sets during their winning streak. With two games left in the season, the Brahmarettes are...
On Thursday, October 21st the Belton Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams walked right across the parking lot to play South Belton on the courts at BHS. After some great motivational speeches from the senior varsity players, the BMS girls were hyped and ready to play. After having to learn...
Where: Belton High School 600 Lake Road Belton, TX 76513. How: Following the 3:45 bell, all volleyball athletes will report to the BMS gym to get ready for the game. At 4:30, BMS volleyball teams will walk over to the BHS gyms; so there will be no bus transportation. All athletes will need to be picked up at BHS.
With 5:53 left to play in Thursday’s Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game, the Bridgeport High School girls soccer team took its first lead. That lead would hold up as the Indians defeated the Buccaneers, 4-3, to advance the regional finals for the second straight year against Wheeling Park at Brooke High School. The Patriots and Indians will face off next Thursday with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
You hear the phrase bandied about on sports talk radio or as a form of coach-speak, but what does it mean to be a game changer?. For a high school defender, being a game changer means that the opposing coaches are thinking about you on Sunday afternoon when they won’t see you on the field until Friday night.
A very heated game between Bourne and Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School went down to the wire on Wednesday, October 20, as the Bears scored a 1-0 win in Bourne. The game, which featured some pushing and shoving late in the contest as tempers began to flare, was determined by a penalty kick for the visitors late in the game. The PK sneaked through and Bourne was unable to answer.
Bethel (6-1, 3-1 district 2A-3) put up an eye-popping 60 points in the first half last Thursday night in an eventual 67-13 win over Holdenville (0-7, 0-4). The win secured the best start in the program's history, erasing the 2002 and 2006 teams from the record books. The night began...
Regardless of the magnitude of the challenge, the size of Bartlesville High’s collective cross country team vision never shrinks. In fact, the Bruins and Lady Bruins have a tradition of expanding their hearts to pass the test with flying colors. Veteran Bartlesville head cross country coach David Ayres hopes that...
North Belton and South Belton Middle School continued their series on Monday night, as the 7th grade A teams battled at Tiger Field. NBMS scored five touchdowns and pitched a shutout on defense, as SBMS scored their lone points on a blocked point-after return. The Broncos defeated the Tigers, 35-2.
The Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 district 2A-3) will travel to Lexington (3-4, 2-2) tomorrow night. While Bethel is off to its best start in program history, the Bulldogs have struggled since back-to-back playoff seasons in ‘18 and ‘19. A look at common opponents between the teams forecasts bad news if you’re from Lexington. While Bethel destroyed Holdenville last week, 67-13, Lexington slipped by them with a six-point win (34-28). The ‘Cats bested CHA 32-14 to open district play, and CHA shut the Bulldogs out 28-0 last week. Another glaring difference is Little Axe. Bethel won that one 50-14 while Lexington barely survived 34-32.
CINCINNATI — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by No. 2 seed Wyoming 9-0 Tuesday in a Division II Sectional boys soccer match at WHS. Blanchester finishes its season 0-17-1. Wyoming will continue in the tournament with a 13-2-2 record. The Cowboys were ranked 8th in the state in...
After their 3-0 win last Thursday against the Polk County Wolverines, the Brevard Blue Devils stamped another 3-0 win on their record Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mountain-Foothills 7 Volleyball tournament against the R-S Central Hilltoppers. The first few minutes of the first set likely gave the Lady Devils...
Brusly’s defense set the tone early and the offense followed on the way the team’s second straight win. The Panthers jumped out to a fast start and kept their foot on the gas for a 44-0 road win over Glen Oaks in a district matchup Friday night. “You worry throughout...
1:30 – Fr. Red, White, JV, Varsity out of class to the locker rooms to change. 2:00 – Leave BHS on two buses with Red,White, JV, Varsity. 5:30 – Junior Varsity vs. Bryan (main gym); Freshman Red (aux gym) 6:30 – Freshman White (aux) & Varsity (main) play. Arrive back...
The Bridgeport High School volleyball will wrap up regular-season play this week starting tonight with Senior Night at home against Elkins. The Indians’ JV team will play at 5:30 p.m. today, the seniors will then be recognized before the varsity plays. The regular-season finale will be on Wednesday in a...
We have reached the point in the high-school football season where it is time as the all-state football chairman to get ballots out to all the coaches and writers. It’s also time to start seriously thinking about other postseason honors, including the Kennedy Award, which is given annually to the state’s top football player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
