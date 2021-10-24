CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly from a very bad Bears’ day

This one’s also gonna hurt, but we’re diving in nevertheless — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Tampa Bay Buccaneers game! A link to the stream is available below. Throughout the stream I’ll talk through... Did...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Extra Point: Trade Talks Have Made Tua Tagovailoa's Situation A Mess in Miami

To say that that things are a mess for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins would be a huge understatement. Friday afternoon, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked point blank by All Dolphins if he could definitely declare that Tagovailoa would be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: I'm still worried about the Chiefs with their lack of confidence in win vs. Giants I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped with the win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. New York took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Mahomes led two field-goal drives to tie the game and later take the lead with just over a minute remaining. Kansas City's defense held an opponent to under 20 points for only the second time this season. Marcellus Wiley explains why he is concerned about the Chiefs despite their win against the Giants.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#American Football#Fox Sports#Fox Media Llc
Fox News

NFL fans debate Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins future, agent implores team to trade for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday with a two-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and fans pondered the future of their second-year quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, including one to Mack Hollins that put the team up a point late in the fourth quarter after being down 27-14 at the beginning of the period. Tagovailoa finished 32-for-40 for 291 yards and two interceptions.
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Room: The Good And Bad Of Chukwuma Okorafor’s Pass Pro

With some extra time during the bye week, I wanted to spend some additional film study on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. We’ve talked about them as a unit, which is how they generally get judged by, but less so as individuals. Going back through the tape in their Week 6 win over Seattle, I honed in on RT Chukwuma Okorafor’s performance. He’s upped his play but I noticed a definite strength and weakness in his game.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Edwards Says He's Ready To Push Karl-Anthony Towns And D'Angelo Russell: "I’m Gonna Start Talking More As Far As, 'You Need To Lock In, Bruh. Pass The Ball.' I’m Finna Start Talking A Lot More."

Anthony Edwards has taken into a leadership role on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has been very vocal about the team's early struggles this season, even calling them out for not taking the New Orleans Pelicans seriously. Ant-Man can be really funny sometimes, but this...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

'Jameis Winston's ACL will definitely need to be reconstructed' — Dr. Matt Provencher I NFL on FOX

Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis for Jameis Winston after the New Orleans Saints QB injured his knee during his Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “When QB’s come back from this type of injury, their QBR actually goes up by 10 points on average. We’ve seen some great QB’s come back from ACL injuries, like Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, and others."
NFL
FOX Sports

Nick Wright wasn't impressed with Chiefs' Monday night win: 'But I am optimistic' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Kansas City Chiefs scraped out a win against the New York Giants on Monday night, and although Nick Wright wasn't impressed with his team's performance in the win, he is hopeful and optimistic about the rest of the season. Now sitting at 4-4, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the chance to turn their season around. Nick explains how one win against the Green Bay Packers will put them back in the running for first place against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy