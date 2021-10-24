Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped with the win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. New York took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Mahomes led two field-goal drives to tie the game and later take the lead with just over a minute remaining. Kansas City's defense held an opponent to under 20 points for only the second time this season. Marcellus Wiley explains why he is concerned about the Chiefs despite their win against the Giants.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO