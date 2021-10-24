Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

The Dolphins may be in the market for a quarterback, and with news that Deshaun Watson has waived his no-trade clause for Miami, Colin Cowherd infers they're ready to move off of Tua Tagovailoa. Watch as Colin shares his thoughts on the Dolphins possibly trading for Deshaun.
To say that that things are a mess for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins would be a huge understatement. Friday afternoon, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked point blank by All Dolphins if he could definitely declare that Tagovailoa would be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped with the win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. New York took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Mahomes led two field-goal drives to tie the game and later take the lead with just over a minute remaining. Kansas City's defense held an opponent to under 20 points for only the second time this season. Marcellus Wiley explains why he is concerned about the Chiefs despite their win against the Giants.
The Miami Dolphins lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday with a two-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and fans pondered the future of their second-year quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, including one to Mack Hollins that put the team up a point late in the fourth quarter after being down 27-14 at the beginning of the period. Tagovailoa finished 32-for-40 for 291 yards and two interceptions.
With some extra time during the bye week, I wanted to spend some additional film study on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. We’ve talked about them as a unit, which is how they generally get judged by, but less so as individuals. Going back through the tape in their Week 6 win over Seattle, I honed in on RT Chukwuma Okorafor’s performance. He’s upped his play but I noticed a definite strength and weakness in his game.
The trade rumors surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just will not go away. Head coach Brian Flores has already addressed them multiple times, and he addressed it once again Wednesday, as rumors surrounding a trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson persisted. “I don’t really get into rumors, I...
Anthony Edwards has taken into a leadership role on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has been very vocal about the team's early struggles this season, even calling them out for not taking the New Orleans Pelicans seriously. Ant-Man can be really funny sometimes, but this...
NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala discuss the Browns season outlook. Aditi questions why certain fans would want to give up OBJ for nothing? Why fans shouldn’t be too down on the Browns in a wide-open AFC with plenty of games remaining?
Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis for Jameis Winston after the New Orleans Saints QB injured his knee during his Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “When QB’s come back from this type of injury, their QBR actually goes up by 10 points on average. We’ve seen some great QB’s come back from ACL injuries, like Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, and others."
The Kansas City Chiefs scraped out a win against the New York Giants on Monday night, and although Nick Wright wasn't impressed with his team's performance in the win, he is hopeful and optimistic about the rest of the season. Now sitting at 4-4, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the chance to turn their season around. Nick explains how one win against the Green Bay Packers will put them back in the running for first place against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers said he merited a different outcome. These were the stats that the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback posted on Sunday: 32 of 40 passing, 291 yards, four touchdowns. There had been only one prior instance of a quarterback being that accurate, and throwing for that many yards and touchdowns, in a loss. That quarterback […]
