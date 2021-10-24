CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yumi’s Cells

Cover picture for the articleAs our couple faces some big changes, they come to get a different perspective on their relationship with each other. While circumstances bring them closer together, they also expose their vulnerabilities and fears. EPISODES 11-12 WEECAP. As expected, Woong has sold his apartment and is using the money to...

Soompi

Kim Go Eun Faces Major Changes In Love And At Work In “Yumi’s Cells”

Kim Go Eun’s “Yumi’s Cells” character is experiencing various changes in her life!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
Soompi

QUIZ: What Is Your Primary Cell According To “Yumi’s Cells”?

“Yumi’s Cells” has brought viewers great joy in showing each cell and their individual personalities. It is revealed early on in the series that everyone has a primary cell and that Yumi’s is the love cell. Curious to see what your primary cell is? Take this quiz to find out!
koalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Episodes 11-12 Explore Sweet Cohabitation and Set Up Yumi and Woong Needing to Decide on Their Future Together

This coming weekend is the finale of Yumi’s Cells, it’s a bit short with the drama ending on episode 14 but the original production intended for the drama to be multi-seasons to coincide with the webtoon. Whether that will happen has not been announced as the drama has been getting mid-2% ratings, not the success tvN would have liked to see. It’s a shame because this drama continues to be so well-written and with top notch acting and chemistry, it’s one of the those rare unicorns that packages a complete production with no element lacking. The last two episodes 11-12 actually ramped up the relationship between Yumi and Woong, continuing the sensible approach that each misunderstanding and conflict is resolved only to make them stronger. Woong moves in with Yumi after he sells his place to fund his start up and they get along even better with Woong’s OCD complementing Yumi’s lack of housekeeping cell. Bobby continues to be a supportive coworker but gets dumped by his girlfriend, of course setting up for him to eventually have a shot with Yumi. She’s only got eyes for Woong especially when he does things like move a painting while shirtless from a bath, rawr. But sadly his immaturity with respect to his pride and tendency to get silent when pressed on topics he’s not ready to answer will all come to a head with Yumi’s desire to move forward with Woong beyond just dating. It’s all so relatable and modern love, it’s a shame this drama isn’t as buzzy as it deserves.
Soompi

3 Reasons To Look Forward To The 2nd Season Of “Yumi’s Cells”

The first season of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” may have come to an end, but there’s plenty of reasons to look forward to the next season!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” told the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun played the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun starred as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
dramabeans.com

Dal-li and Gamjatang

The plot around the gallery and redevelopment might be uncovered, but it goes far deeper than we expected. When a well-kept secret about our heroine is revealed, it shakes up many areas of her life, and opens up the doors to an even more manipulative plot. EPISODES 11-12 WEECAP. Dal-li...
seoulbeats.com

Beats of the Week: Yumi's Cells and N.Flying Bring Joy, Kim Seon-ho Not So Much

While the landscape of Korean entertainment can be vast and wondrous, it’s often the little things that make us fall in love, inspire awe, evoke secondhand embarrassment, or sometimes…break our hearts. In this segment, we ask our writers: Among the many things vying for your attention this week, what won and made your heart beat?
dramabeans.com

Human Disqualification

Human Disqualification: Episode 16 (Final) We’ve reached the end of this lovely journey all too soon, but thankfully, the conclusion is as satisfying as I’d hoped. Our leads’ lives may not be perfect, but they’re both in a better place to cope with whatever comes their way. There are no tidy bows here to wrap up everyone’s stories, but there is a sense of resolution for the past and hope for the future.
Soompi

Kim Go Eun Prepares To Surprise Ahn Bo Hyun On His Birthday In “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has shared a heartwarming sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
