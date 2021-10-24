Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 115, Oklahoma City Thunder 103 (Final)

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

#TeamNoSleep, why did the NBA schedule-makers connect OKC and NYC edition pic.twitter.com/NcGFnBGYbf – 12:08 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

At the end of Week 1 in the NBA, the only winless teams left:

– Pistons (0-2)

– Pelicans (0-3)

– Thunder (0-3)

– Clippers (0-2) – 12:06 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Fantasy adds from tonight (0-30% on Y!):

Shallow

(I’m assuming Seth Curry, Tate, Melton, Bane and Giddey, etc are on rosters basically everywhere)

12 team

Cole Anthony

Davion Mitchell

Derrick Rose

Franz Wagner

Deep

Grant Williams

Carmelo Anthony

Otto Porter Jr. – 12:05 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers gave praise to Seth Curry for his performance tonight in the win over OKC #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:46 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sunday

Jalen Green, 30 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, 8-10 from 3

Davion Mitchell, 22 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 from 3

Josh Giddey, 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast, 4 stl

Franz Wagner, 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Jalen Suggs, 11 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 11:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After Josh Giddey was fouled hard and fell awkwardly, the Sixers commentator said “I could care less about Giddey”.

Maybe he should care about Giddey finishing with 19 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL on 8-13 FG.

pic.twitter.com/m4YezQ5Syl – 11:43 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Warriors are 3-0. Steph finishes with 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Draymond had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Poole poured in another 22 points. With a couple games against OKC coming up, Kerr and co. have to feel great about where things are headed. – 11:29 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a California sweep for the Warriors to open the season. They just beat the Lakers, Clippers and now Kings. They’re 3-0 with two of their next three games against the Thunder. – 11:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers vs. Thunder instant analysis: Seth Curry sparks 115-103 win in Oklahoma City inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from Thunder-Sixers: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 10:58 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs #Thunder box pic.twitter.com/ZzwadTKeJv – 10:56 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Danny Green (@Danny Green) on Seth Curry’s 23-point first quarter:

“I mean, he’s a Curry. So he’s cooking up.”

🤣👨‍🍳 @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/85A4o6Izin – 10:52 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Would the Pistons take Austin Reaves first in a 2021 redraft? Or do we think the Thunder would’ve opened their war chest to move up for him? – 10:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers vs. Thunder analysis: Seth Curry sparks 115-103 win in Oklahoma City inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on Josh Giddey: “He’s very talented obviously. With rookies it takes time, they get more comfortable every game. I’ve walked those same footsteps. My job is to walk him through that and help him be as comfortable as he can be. He was good tonight.” – 10:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Doc “he had a lot to teach, I just tried to soak up as much as possible.” – 10:06 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on OKC’s late push: “A lot of that had to do with the fans. They were electric tonight. They played a big part in the game. We’re happy to have them back.” – 10:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he starts the game getting guys involved and comfortable and “I trust my work I know I can turn it on when I need to.” – 10:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said they competed tonight and “put our hard hats on and tried to go get it.” – 10:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lu Dort on the OKC crowd: “It’s so nice to play in front of the fans. It was great to see everybody back.” – 9:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey said tonight he tried to play at his own pace more and slow it down. Says he was frantic the first two games. – 9:53 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey has said it’s fun playing with SGA and Dort approximately 27 times in the postgame presser. – 9:52 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Ever-modest Seth Curry on his 23-point first quarter:

“I missed one that was open in the first quarter. I should’ve made that one.” – 9:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey sounding Steven Adams-ish when asked if his leg is hurt: “Yeah it was okay. Embiid is a big boy and he came down on me a little bit. Nah, I’m fine.” – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey said they feed off the crowd. – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey said he is fine after his fall with Joel and it was a good contest at the rim. – 9:50 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey said “the first two games I was bad, tonight I just wanted to get in the groove early” said Shai “let me get on the ball early” – 9:48 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Watching tonight’s #Sixers game on delay. Getting a sense that Seth Curry might be on his way to a big game. #analysis – 9:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey on his floater “it’s just reading, a lot of teams play drop, having the floater and touch in the mid area is important.” Says he continues to work on it. It’s a “shot I need and a lot of players need these days.” – 9:48 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

*A new series I like to call*

Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from tonight’s game:

Embiid: 6 AST / 0 turnovers

Green: 8 REB

Harris: 9 REB / 5 AST

Niang: 3-4 3fg

Thybulle: 3 BLK, game-high +11 – 9:47 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey says Lu Dort sparked the team: “He’s the anchor on the defensive end. For him to dive on balls, force turnovers, it’s contagious for us.” – 9:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey on Lu’s defense “it’s big…it’s contagious.” – 9:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley “he is arguably, after Dort, the toughest spot in terms of assignments in the league night in and night out (defensively).” – 9:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

When asked about Poku only playing seven minutes, Daigneault said, “We’re gonna get people to the Blue eventually.” He said that wasn’t specific to Poku, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Poku play with the Blue if he’s not getting steady minutes with the Thunder. – 9:40 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault “I wasn’t sending a message or anything” with only playing Aleksej Pokusevski six minutes mentions it’s hard with so many healthy players and the Blue not starting yet to get everyone minutes. Says It’ll be about being efficient with his minutes for poku. – 9:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on the OKC crowd: “t’s just great to have them back. Our guys fed off it. We want to come out and compete hard for them.” – 9:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey and Mike Muscala were clean “it doesn’t look like anything too bad” – 9:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “He had his foot on the gas tonight.” – 9:37 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “had a really good pace to him” and “was able to attack in space without holding it which keeps our offense moving.” Says Mark Daigneault, “it’s a marathon and we are 3 games in. It’s going to take time. – 9:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Magic 110. Knicks 104.

Knicks fall to 2-1 on the season. 76ers up next, Tuesday at MSG.

• Rose 23-5-3

• Randle 28 & 16, 8-24 FGs

• Barrett 12 pts, 5-17 FGs

• Anthony 29-16-8

Terrence Ross scores 22 (!!) in the 4th. Knicks shoot 37-27-68 for the night. – 9:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault mentioned the way OKC tried to defend Embiid opened up cracks for Philly and that’s why the 6ers are a good team. – 9:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC gets an L in the standings but these lines make tonight a W for the Thunder:

SGA 29/6/8

Giddey 19/8/6

Dort 13/4/3 – 9:28 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:

“[His leadership is] so good. He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play but verbally, on the floor…

And he’s in great shape too. The blocks that he’s having… we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.” – 9:28 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Positive performance for OKC tonight overall. SGA found some rhythm and played well (29 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists) and Josh Giddey continues to show impressive skill (19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists). – 9:27 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Nothing spectacular tonight outside of the early Seth Curry shooting barrage, but a win to get back on track and a good all-around night from the big fella (22-9-6 with no turnovers) ain’t half bad

phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder played much better tonight in front of the OKC crowd.

OKC’s three big building blocks SGA, Giddey and Dort got a standing ovation when they checked out.

The rumors of Loud City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. – 9:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.

Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)

Embiid: 22-9-6

The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

As an expert on the subject, this is a textbook Process moral victory for Oklahoma City. – 9:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey got hammered at the rim by Joel Embiid, came up holding his leg, looked at Daigneault to say “all good”, drilled his two free throws, stole the ball, and drilled a 3 within a 30 second span.

He’s the real deal. – 9:14 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry picked quite the time to hit his first bucket after that blistering first quarter. Thunder had cut this thing to single digits, but Curry’s corner 3 makes it 113-102 with less than a minute to play. – 9:14 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Scary play as Joel Embiid contested a Josh Giddey dunk attempt late in the game. Awkward fall for both and Giddey looked hurt for a moment, but gave the bench a thumbs up and knocked down both free throws. Nice gesture as Embiid went over and checked on the rookie as well. – 9:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive and kick (which he is elite at) to Josh Giddey for 3! I love it. – 9:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey fouled hard by Joel Embiid. The fall was ugly, but Giddey waved off Thunder trainers. He’s staying in to shoot the free throws. – 9:13 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddey with a nice hockey assist that led to a Muscala 3 – 9:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

JOSH GIDDEY AND ONE! – 9:04 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

One running gag of this Sixers season until Simmons returns or is dealt is gonna be the “Maxey, get the hell in there” substitution.

Korkmaz runs into a brick wall (Lu Dort) two possessions in a row? Maxey, get the hell in there. – 9:02 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lu Dort terrorized Korkmaz on back to back possessions and it got the OKC crowd sounding like prime Peake. – 8:59 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Down 18, but you wouldn’t know it by the energy and effort and hustle on defense from OKC with eight minutes left. – 8:58 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Lu Dort has decided Furkan Korkmaz will not be dribbling the basketball anymore. – 8:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc quickly goes to Maxey after Dort got some stingy pressure on Furk. He is a defensive pest. – 8:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey JRE 2-man game gives me life. I REALLY love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s game. – 8:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

No Embiid and no point guard for Sixers to start 4th. Paul Reed getting a shot at C for the Sixers with Drummond out. – 8:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another thing national media might get confused on, partly because his game is so smooth/effortless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s side step/step back 3’s aren’t lazy shots/signs of not caring. It’s part of his game he has worked for the past two offseason to add, now trying it more. – 8:47 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Big bucket there by Furkan Korkmaz to end the 3rd Q. Philly goes up 87-78 after 3 in OKC. On another note, it has been fun watching Matisse and SGA go at it a bit. #Sixers – 8:47 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers has called Niang a natural leader on that second unit. On that final Thunder possession, he kept yelling “Make him shoot a contested one!” SGA did, and missed.

Sixers 87, Thunder 78 at the end of the third.

Curry still with 23. Embiid with 18-9-6. – 8:46 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

SGA with Muscala at the 5 has been a big problem for the Sixers defensively. Without Embiid’s help, Thybulle is consistently getting beat 1-on-1.

Also of note: SGA is an excellent player. – 8:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Shai continuing to get wherever he wants off the dribble against Thybulle, his arrthymic crossovers and inside outside are totally wrong-footing him. – 8:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Pretty fun watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Matisse Thybulle go at it in this Sixers-Thunder game. Really fun matchup within the wider game. – 8:45 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

maybe Philly should try another young, rugged, terrific defensive wing on SGA – 8:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just ISO’d and blew by Thybulle again. – 8:44 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Matisse Thybulle is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

And SGA is just absolutely scorching him. – 8:44 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers has praised Georges Niang for his steadiness. It’s showing tonight.

Niang’s 12 minutes:

9 PTS / 3-4 FG / 2-3 3fg / 3 AST – 8:41 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

SGA, still really good. Philly has nobody to guard him in this starting group. Thybulle comes in to take him. – 8:36 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

That’s one way to stop a Thunder run. Embiid lofts the ball over the defense to Tobias for the alley-oop layup. Sixers lead 69-63 about midway through the third. – 8:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey likes getting to that floater. Looks legit.

Giddey has 10 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting. – 8:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

the Thunder bench stood up with such promise and hope. pic.twitter.com/iULcOPMb7W – 8:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Andre Drummond is out tonight with a sprained ankle, but this is a good sign: He’s wearing regular shoes and is walking around slightly gingerly but not with a massive limp. – 8:16 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

For those who thought SGA had somehow forgotten how to play basketball because of a two game sample size:

Shai has 13 points on 5 shots at halftime. – 8:13 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

SGA has worked extremely hard on that side-step 3. Could be an incredible weapon for exactly that kind of late-clock situation. Nice to see one drop for him there. – 8:10 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 59, Thunder 51. Philly led by as many as 16 before OKC made a bit of a late push. Curry with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Embiid with 10-5-4. Harris with 8-4-3. – 8:05 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

With his first three-pointer this evening, @Joel Embiid now has 301 for this career. He and @Furkan Korkmaz are currently tied for 10th all-time in @Philadelphia 76ers history for three-pointers.

h/t @NBA Courtside – 8:03 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Some really nice moments for the Thunder in this first half. Looking much better than the first two games. Better ball movement, better overall energy and probably most importantly, some shots are going in. – 8:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tyrese Maxey’s spacing has been a disaster to start the season. – 8:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

If Danny Green can get going? That would be a big development for this team. Like Curry, he is so important to their offensive success. #Sixers – 7:59 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Danny Green (@Danny Green) in the first half from deep:

2 attempts, 2 makes.

Shooters shoot. – 7:57 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

After a rough finish to the Nets game, Danny Green just buried two 3s in a row and the Sixers lead 54-40 late in the first half. – 7:57 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Isaiah Joe continues to be quiet. He is having trouble finding open looks on the floor right now, but it’s still early. There is a lot to like about his game. #Sixers – 7:54 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Decent early returns for the Sixers’ all-bench unit tonight. Increased a 10-point lead to 13 thanks to Niang’s and-1 and 3-pointer. Tobias and Maxey back out there now with Niang, Thybulle and Furk. – 7:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Well, Thunder fans are 1-1 this season on the half-court shot. pic.twitter.com/qMb5B0Qyl1 – 7:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder fan hits the half court shot for $20,000.

Looks like he’s about 18 years old so he fits the timeline… – 7:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Some dude just won $20k for hitting a halfcourt shot. Most excited this Thunder crowd has been all night. – 7:48 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Thunder first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/EovZF61ndv – 7:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Some are saying Kenrich Williams is the best player on the roster. – 7:41 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Damn Seth Curry is ballin tonight. Just dropped 6 threes, for 23 points in the first QUARTER. #nba – 7:37 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Seth Curry finishes with 20 points on ten shots in the first quarter. Six 3s. He’s 12-14 from deep on the season.

Started last season on fire, struggled after getting COVID, had an insane playoffs and started this season on fire. Safe to say he’s a great offensive fit here. – 7:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

End 1Q: Sixers 36, Thunder 26. Seth Curry has 23 points and Tyrese Maxey was just waving a towel at him (to cool him off) as he came off the floor. He made 8-of-10 shots, including 6-of-7 from 3. – 7:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry: 23 points

Thunder as a team: 26 points

Philly leads it 36-26 after 1 in OKC. What a start for Curry. #Sixers – 7:36 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Seth Curry after 1 quarter in OKC: 23 points on 8/10 (6/7 from three) – 7:36 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Seth Curry with a 23-point first quarter. The Thunder had a 26-point first quarter. – 7:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Nick Collison and Thabo Sefolosha were shown on the jumbotron and the Loud City crowd went nuts for Mr. Thunder and the original Dort. – 7:35 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says Andre Iguodala is out tonight as a precautionary measure after his hard fall on Thursday. He’s hopeful Iguodala will be ready for OKC game on Tuesday. – 7:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala should be able to return Tuesday in OKC. Minor hip issue. – 7:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

What a fun finish by Tre Mann – 7:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

First quarter Muscala minutes! Roby will be the last big off the bench. – 7:34 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Seth Curry thus far this season:

12-14 3fg (85.7%)

…read it again. – 7:32 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Matisse Thybulle thus far tonight:

1 minute / 1 steal

Nature heals. – 7:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Seth Curry with 17 of the Sixers’ 27 points: – 7:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I don’t love helping off Curry in the corner. I understand why Dort felt it was needed given JRE was on an island with Joel but that’s the mismatch OKC has to live with given the roster. Can’t compound the issue by leaving shooters open in the corner as they have this year. – 7:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Lu Dort helping off Seth Curry, 3-for-3 from deep, from the strong-side corner was certainly a decision. – 7:28 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry in NBA Jam mode. Aka “he’s on fire!” with 17 first-quarter points. – 7:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl getting time with the starters. He could be there by March. – 7:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Seth Curry’s first 6 (!) minutes tonight:

14 PTS / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3fg – 7:25 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is the first man off the bench tonight. – 7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry right now #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i8BCzGIvjT – 7:21 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddy scores on former Thunder guard Danny Green – 7:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey going down hill is super fun. – 7:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

With Embiid out of the game due to needing to change his tights because of a cut, Georges Niang getting center minutes. Two OKC buckets right away. – 7:19 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Seth Curry’s elite efficiency continues:

4 mins / 8 PTS / 3-3 FG

👀 – 7:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid had to leave the game because he had blood on his knee. So he went back to the locker room to change: – 7:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Big ups to Darius Bazley for attempting to posterize Joel Embiid.

I mean, he got blocked cause it’s Joel Embiid, but gotta respect the bravery. – 7:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley had a fantastic block and save, then tried to end Joel’s entire career. Despite getting blocked that aggressive and confident play is what you hope to see more of. Just gotta pick the spots better. – 7:16 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Oh my word that Embiid block on Bazley. Let him know about it, too. – 7:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid is out here playing point center. – 7:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry off to another fast start for the Sixers, with six points including that layup and two rebounds. – 7:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

A mid-range jumper by Derrick Favors welcomes fans back to the Paycom Center. Just as we all expected. – 7:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Me: Does not like presenting in front of a class of less than 25 people and would rather cry in the corner

19 year old Josh Giddey: Gives an opening speech before the game in front of the entire Paycom Center. – 7:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid knocks a lady down while going to a loose ball. She’s still shivering. #GetOutTheWayFlow – 7:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

If the Thunder are gonna have Josh Giddey defend Tobias Harris, this should be easy pickings for him #Sixers – 7:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey getting the mic to address the crowd the first time back in the PCC is interesting “We are ready to rock, let’s go!” got me fired up. – 7:10 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey welcomes the crowd to open the night and it’s obvious from the Loud City reaction he’s already an OKC favorite. – 7:10 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Howdy from courtside (!) in OKC, where the Thunder is welcoming back fans for the first time since the game that shut down the NBA and the world. It’s been almost 600 days. – 7:06 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is starting for the Sixers tonight.

Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) is out, ICYMI. – 6:32 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid is a go tonight in OKC. Sixers could really use one of those games where he doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter. – 6:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid (knee soreness) is available and starting tonight in OKC, a team official says. – 6:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is in and will start tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid will play – 6:32 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid is available and starting tonight in OKC – 6:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid still remains a game-time decision. – 5:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

#Sixers rule Andre Drummond out for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid’s status remains questionable – 5:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Andre Drummond is out tonight against the Thunder. Joel Embiid is a game time decision. #Sixers – 5:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joel Embiid remains a game time decision. – 5:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “He’s coming from a country that’s very proud of him.

From my limited experience, it’s very true. Australia has a lot of eyes on OKC because of the #6 overall pick. – 5:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Joel Embiid is a game-time decision, per Doc Rivers. – 5:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Josh Giddey has “high expectations for himself” – 5:28 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

📍 OKC

3 / 82 pic.twitter.com/tSX0qfB9pF – 5:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says shooting around Joel is why the 76ers are so good. You have to defend everything against Philly. But “there are going to be challenges every night. You have to lean into it and compete and drink it up.” – 5:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors will start

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Darius Bazley

Derrick Favors – 5:26 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters tonight

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– Josh Giddey

– Luguentz Dort

– Darius Bazley

– Derrick Favors – 5:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

onward, always 💙🖤

okc tonight. pic.twitter.com/szilO8EDlP – 3:36 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers notes before their game tonight in OKC:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:33 PM