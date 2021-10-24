Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic (1-2) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021

Orlando Magic 110, New York Knicks 104 (Final)

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

"We knew they'd play with intensity and we didn't": Can you believe soaring #Knicks lost to lowly Magic? #NBA – 12:15 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Fantasy adds from tonight (0-30% on Y!):

Shallow

(I’m assuming Seth Curry, Tate, Melton, Bane and Giddey, etc are on rosters basically everywhere)

12 team

Cole Anthony

Davion Mitchell

Derrick Rose

Franz Wagner

Deep

Grant Williams

Carmelo Anthony

Otto Porter Jr. – 12:05 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sunday

Jalen Green, 30 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, 8-10 from 3

Davion Mitchell, 22 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 from 3

Josh Giddey, 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast, 4 stl

Franz Wagner, 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Jalen Suggs, 11 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 11:45 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kemba Walker benched again in crunch time in Magic loss – 11:25 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

2021-22 Ja Morant = 2010-11 Derrick Rose

He probably won’t win MVP but Morant is HERE. – 11:19 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cole Anthony gets his revenge as Knicks lament lackadaisical effort in bad loss to the Magic – 11:17 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Terrence Ross' 22-point fourth quarter leads Magic in upset of Knicks – 11:17 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle: “There’s really no excuse for (not having) energy and effort. But that’s what it was today (vs. Orlando). For me personally, I’m going to throw (the game) in the trash, come back tomorrow and better prepare myself for the game on Tuesday.” – 10:55 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Knicks fans to the team after losing to the Magic pic.twitter.com/iTomPIG0AR – 10:34 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Mitchell Robinson said he tweaked his ankle – nothing really with the foot. – 10:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson says he just “tweaked” his ankle on the play with Suggs under the basket. Said it was “nothing major.” He came back in the game and played after. – 10:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

A common theme postgame from both Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle: Energy. Both said the Knicks didn’t come out with enough of it tonight in their home loss to the Magic. Said Orlando beat them in too many of the hustle plays. – 10:24 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) How does a guard listed at 6 foot 3 collect 16 rebounds in an NBA game? Here’s Cole Anthony’s answer: “Rebounding is all about effort. It’s about who wants it. You want a rebound? Go get it. … I happened to just want it more tonight, and hopefully going forward, …” – 10:22 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Cole Anthony on Sunday’s win over the Knicks in New York after the Knicks clobbered the Magic on Friday in Orlando: “We had to retaliate. We’re not just going to keel over and just let them do the same thing again. So I’m super-happy with how the team responded.” – 10:19 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

“It was a great scene in the locker room. The guys were celebrating quite heavily… I’m just so happy for that locker room.” – @Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley, after his first career win, a 110-104 win in New York.

Pretty sure he got a well-deserved Gatorade bath tonight. – 10:01 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks stunned by lowly Magic for first loss of season – 9:56 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Boo Terrence Ross. Jamahl Mosley gets his first win & Ross handed the ball to the ref after the buzzer. Hope somebody else from the Magic got it back.

Boo me for spelling Jamahl wrong the first time. – 9:46 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks shoot 28 percent from behind the arc in home loss to Orlando. Former PSA Cardinal Cole Anthony had a big night (29 points, 16 reb, 8 assists) and NYK couldn’t stop Terrence Ross (22 points in 4th Q). Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier shoot combined 16-52 vs ORL – 9:41 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Wendell Carter Jr. is getting his wish, playing lot of PF right now next to Mo Bamba. Magic knocked off Knicks at MSG tonight 110-104 – 9:40 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final in New York: Magic 110, Knicks 104

Cole Anthony: 29 points, career-high 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 turnover

Terrence Ross: 22 points (all in the 4th quarter), 3 assists – 9:36 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Near triple-double for @Cole Anthony in The Garden, where his pops used to play.

Career-night: 29p,16r,8a,1s in 34 min.

Terrence Ross went WILD in the 4th. All 22 of his points came in the final Q.

Bamba 11p,13r.

ORL 110 NYK 104

1st career win for Coach Mosley. – 9:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Magic 110. Knicks 104.

Knicks fall to 2-1 on the season. 76ers up next, Tuesday at MSG.

• Rose 23-5-3

• Randle 28 & 16, 8-24 FGs

• Barrett 12 pts, 5-17 FGs

• Anthony 29-16-8

Terrence Ross scores 22 (!!) in the 4th. Knicks shoot 37-27-68 for the night. – 9:35 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Really bad loss for the Knicks, to a bad Magic team – at home.

4th quarter points:

Terrence Ross: 22

Knicks team: 22 – 9:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Cole Anthony tonight:

29 PTS

16 REB

8 AST

5 3PT

He joins Steph, Harden, Luka, Westbrook and Manu as the only guards in NBA history with a 25/15/5 & 5+ 3PT stat line. pic.twitter.com/uzYYHRhofr – 9:35 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic

Julius Randle’s shot selection destroyed the Knicks tonight. Orlando went zone and the Knicks took the bait. It’s a bad recipe for Randle and the team as a whole to be this dependent on the 3. – 9:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Terrence Ross had ZERO points heading into this quarter, when the Magic trailed.

He now has 20, and Orlando is about to close out its first win of the season. – 9:33 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

A 20-point fourth quarter for Terrence Ross brings the Knicks back down to Earth and seals a first NBA coaching win for Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley that he gets to keep.

Mosley also won at MSG with Dallas last season subbing for Rick Carlisle … but it went on Carlisle’s ledger. – 9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Monster night from Cole Anthony. I’m looking forward to watching this Magic-Knicks game later. – 9:32 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Knicks hit 9-of-17 from 3 to start the game. They are 4-for-30 since that time. That’s not great. – 9:31 PM

Mackenzie Thirkill @KenzieThirkill

The Knicks broadcast just said:

“The Magic aren’t Tragic tonight”

No, no we’re not. – 9:31 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Cole Anthony has 16 boards tonight. Who was the last 6-foot-2 Magic player to have 16-plus boards in a game? (I honestly don’t know) – 9:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Visiting players with 25-15-8 at MSG:

Cole Anthony

Russell Westbrook

Larry Bird

Bob Lanier

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wilt Chamberlain – 9:30 PM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Cole Anthony in road win at MSG: 27 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 TO – 9:30 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Magic up 8 with 35.3 left so the Knicks will play the foul game – 9:30 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

not a chance in hell the Orlando Magic twitter account has the cojones to tweet BING BONG after the final buzzer. – 9:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks have gotten a bunch of good, open, stand-still 3s the last few minutes. They’re just missing. – 9:28 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

very good to see a young Magic team take a big punch the other night, come out on all cylinders two nights later, weather a 15-0 scoring run in the first half, and fight back in the second. Let’s see if they can close it out. – 9:26 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks should have traded for Terrance Ross at the deadline last season just to prevent this 4th quarter explosion – 9:25 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Terrence Ross is currently singlehandedly outscoring the Knicks in the fourth quarter. – 9:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Barrett and Randle a combined 10-for-34 from the field and 3-for-14 from 3 tonight. – 9:24 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

🔥 17 points in the 4th quarter for Terrence Ross on 6/8 FGs.

He had 0 thru 3 quarters and was -12 in 19 minutes.

He’s now +3 in 28 minutes. – 9:20 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks offense is really struggling. Some rushed shots. Lots of misses. Randle and Only 12 points in the fourth, compared to Orlando’s 27. A bunch of miscommunications on Terrence Ross, too. Ross has 17 in the fourth. And when that guy gets going, he’s gonna feast when he’s open. – 9:19 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Terrence Ross remains a criminally underrated basket getter. – 9:18 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Cole Anthony needs two more assists for his first career NBA triple-double. – 9:17 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

As Derrick Rose keeps nailing 3's in this #Knicks game. Makes me think about what I saw yesterday on the @ArmyWP_Football sidelines. pic.twitter.com/HdunSTdei0 – 9:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.

Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)

Embiid: 22-9-6

The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Terrence Ross taking over… – 9:17 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Terrence Ross is just wrecking the Knicks right now. – 9:16 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

With that Wendell Carter Jr. slam, all five @Orlando Magic starters have now scored in double figures. That’s been the case in all three of their games so far.

Magic lead 94-86. – 9:16 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

NYK fans chanting refs you suck is pretty hilarious tonight – 9:15 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have shot a combined 10-for-31. Feels like the Atlanta series. – 9:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn’t be doing that. – 9:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mitchell Robinson had two blocks total in the first two games – has 3 already tonight. – 9:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle called for a flagrant and this nonbias spectator behind me who keeps screaming bullshit does not agree – 9:07 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Possible flagrant on Randle? Suggs took a shot to the head. – 9:06 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle foul on Suggs being reviewed – definitely hit him in the head, but looked like he just mistimed jump and went for the ball. But who knows with these things. – 9:06 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

Steve Popper @StevePopper

After Mo Wagner dunks on Obi – it’s Mitchell Robinson and Randle back in for Obi and Taj. Knicks down 6 with 9:20 left. – 9:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mo Wagner with an utter destruction of Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/i4xiBVMhkW – 9:02 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic on a 12-0 run to start the 4th.

Moe Wagner just hammered a dunk on Obi Toppin.

Bench went nuts. – 9:02 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Monster slam by Mo Wagner on Obi Toppin and Orlando leads 86-80 with 9:20 left. Thibs timeout. Orlando clearly ticked off at what transpired Friday in their home arena. – 9:01 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Moe Wagner’s intensity personified in that poster slam.

Puts the @Orlando Magic up 86-80 early in the 4th. – 9:01 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks now trailing the Magic, 81-80, and I wonder how long Thibs can keep out the starters. – 8:58 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: New York 80, Orlando 74 pic.twitter.com/KukVPMM0DE – 8:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, Knicks lead the Magic 80-74.

• Randle 25-10-3, 3 blks, 2 stls

• Rose 13 pts

• Robinson 8 & 9, 2 stls, 2 blks

• Anthony 25-13-5 – 8:54 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Magic subbed out both Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton with the team trailing 71-69 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. A questionable decision. They now trail 78-71. R.J. Hampton is running the offense, but the Magic need to have a point guard in the game. – 8:51 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Julius Randle is so freakin good.

23p,10r,3b3a,2s with 1:35 still to play in the 3rd.

Knicks lead the Magic 78-71. – 8:51 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Didn’t see anything on court – but RJ Barrett now headed back to the locker room. – 8:50 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson A+ game. – 8:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks have missed 13 of their l14 3-point attempts. – 8:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I haven’t watched much, but somehow Cole Anthony has 13 rebounds midway through the third quarter. – 8:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, Cole Anthony has a career-high 13 rebounds. – 8:41 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Double double for Cole Anthony.

23p,13r,5a,1s.

5:30 still to play in the 3rd. – 8:41 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks still taking 3s in abundance but now missing them.

Knicks 66, Magic 65. – 8:39 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Good tempo for the Magic in the 3rd… Great lob from WCJ to Bamba a moment ago. Good strong take by Suggs to the rim and the finish… And a great job by WCJ to follow up a missed layup with a rebound and put back. Magic down 1… – 8:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson is at the table, ready to check back into the game. – 8:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That layup from Kemba Walker ended a 10-quarter streak: was his first basket in the paint of the season. – 8:33 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

you know what hasn’t been an issue at all this year? Mo Bamba’s motor. Huh. – 8:32 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

A limping Mitchell Robinson helped off court by Jericho Sims and trainer after bad tumble underneath, knocked to floor by Jalen Suggs. Hold your breath. – 8:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Suggs and Mitchell Robinson just collided on a rebound attempt and Robinson is down and being looked at by trainers. Looks like Suggs hit him in the lower leg. Robinson seems to be in real pain. – 8:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mitchell Robinson is on the ground and looks to be in a lot of pain. A lot. – 8:28 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Cole Anthony is having a career night in New York.

21p,8r,4a,1s, 7/11 FG, 5/7 3s in 19 min at halftime.

Magic trail Knicks 57-52. – 8:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Magic 57-52.

• Randle 14 & 7

• Rose 11 pts

• Fournier 8 pts

• Anthony 21-8-4 – 8:10 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Orlando down just 5 against the Knicks at half. That’s a 25-point improvement over Friday! Pretty solid so far, all things considered, even accounting for the big scoring drought in the second quarter. – 8:10 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic answer with a 16-4 run of their own.

Cole Anthony up to 21 pts. Franz Wagner has 10. – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quentin Grimes got the Ntilikina role for 2 seconds of defense at the end of the first half against the Celtics. Tonight, Miles McBride gets it for 4.5 seconds to close the second quarter. – 8:08 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Halftime: Cole Anthony 21, Obi Toppin 2. Don’t @ me. – 8:08 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett becoming the optimized versions of themselves under Tom Thibodeau. Impressive. They’re both so, so good. – 8:07 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Im really intrigued by Franz Wagner. Is such an impressive defender, and feel like, at minimum, he’s a fantastic role player in pros. Maybe more. – 8:05 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Knicks are on a 15-0 run against the Magic.

The run started with a Derrick Rose 3-pointer. He has 7 threes in a two-game stretch against Orlando. He only had 7 threes in a two-game span once last season. – 7:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks are fun and exciting but the Orlando Magic is awful. Both things are true. – 7:55 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

3PT’s and alley oops and defense and dunks by NY in this second quarter

Knicks up 14

#BingBong – 7:55 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

This #Knicks bench is gonna be a problem for a lot of teams. #NewYorkForever – 7:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

15-0 run for the Knicks right now, and they’re still going. They lead 47-34 with 5:20 remaining in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

The Magic uhh….they still have a lot of work to do structurally on defense. Lot of over helping. For as many positive signs as Mo Bamba has shown this year, definitely still working on where he needs to be in terms of positioning. – 7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks have 9 3-pointers so far – and 3 Mitchell Robinson dunks. Up 47-34 on Magic after trailing early. – 7:54 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks owner James Dolan back in his baseline seat after surprisingly missing season opener. – 7:53 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

pretty telling that the Magic are turning in really strong efforts on both sides of the ball and are still down 5. I mean, you’d rather them play well than not, but even their best (may) not be enough. That’s what this year is about. – 7:48 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Cole Anthony going god mode at home in MSG through the first 12 minutes and change. honestly, kinda awesome lol. – 7:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

listen to this crowd lol not even the end of the first quarter against the Magic on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/hryiOyeoZA – 7:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks lead the Magic 29-27. Cole Anthony has 15 points, but that’s not the most interesting stat, in my opinion. Terrence Ross has played seven minutes and doesn’t have a shot attempt. Opponents are keying on him, for sure. – 7:40 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 29, Orlando 27 pic.twitter.com/OyjVd2G69q – 7:39 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

amazing that the Magic look like a real team when a) they aren’t fumbling the ball all around the gym and b) their backcourt is actually making shots – 7:39 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

RJ Hampton is gonna force the maintenance crew to reset the backboards at MSG. not b/c of dunking, either 😎 – 7:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Magic 29-27.

• Randle 8-6-2

• Fournier, Rose 6 pts each

• Cole Anthony 15 pts

Knicks 7-for-13 from deep. – 7:38 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks are on pace to break the 3-point record they set two days ago. – 7:37 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Biggest takeaways from watching #Magic in 2+ games …

–Can overdribble

–Play 5 out w/2 bigs but neither can make D respect spread ability

–Offense initiates via wide pin or split action from corner

–Wagner = best moving w/o ball

–Minimal switching but will 4-5 – 7:36 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Julius Randle is playing like he’s still angry that Wendell Carter fouled him late in the blowout against the Magic earlier this weekend. – 7:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle is a very strong person. – 7:29 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Mo Bamba was trying to catch a body here pic.twitter.com/ZCLKjg8AS3 – 7:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks have taken 8 three pointers in five minutes. – 7:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks making three-pointers a big part of the offense – 7:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

On Friday in Orlando, eight of the Knicks’ first nine shots were from 3-point land. Today against Orlando, it’s eight of the first 10.

Lotta 3-pointers. – 7:18 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks making the early stories hold up. 4 3-pointers already made. – 7:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,132 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks pregame hype video ahead of introductions plays up the NYC angle big – but deservedly so for once with three NYC natives: Kemba, Taj and Obi. – 7:09 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks trying to add some cushion to their Atlantic Division lead tonight. – 7:08 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Mitchell Robinson will start at center tonight vs. ORL, team says. – 7:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Magic game starts at 7 tonight, while Miami plays them in basically 24 hours

Gotta take care of these games before the schedule really starts to ramp up

And another team on the second night of a back to back is a good start – 6:50 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Same starting lineup for the Knicks. Taj Gibson coming off the bench. – 6:41 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

High-flying Knicks hope to continue 3-point barrage – 6:41 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic are starting Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony again tonight vs. the Knicks. – 6:34 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Gary Harris will not play tonight, the Magic said. This will be the third game he’s missed this regular season due to a right hamstring issue. – 6:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Magic starters tonight against the Knicks in New York: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 6:32 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 3 at NEW YORK

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks going for their third straight win to start the season. Last time they won even their first two was 2012-13 when they started 6-0. – 6:24 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Jamahl Mosley said Gary Harris is warming up now at Madison Square Garden, and a decision will be made on Harris’ status based off that session. Harris missed Orlando’s first two games with a tweaked hamstring. – 5:35 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Gary Harris will go through warm up to see if he can play in the @Orlando Magic’s road game tonight against the @New York Knicks. – 5:33 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry still listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle for tomorrow’s game vs the Magic. – 5:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry remains questionable for the Heat, for Monday versus Orlando. – 5:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry (sprained ankle) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic. Victor Oladipo (out) only other player on Heat injury report. – 5:31 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Don’t count on seeing Luka Samanic this season for the Knicks. Thibodeau said he was arriving soon but pegged for the G League. – 5:29 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Taj Gibson back from paternity leave tonight. – 5:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Nerlens is still out tonight but Taj Gibson is back. – 5:15 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Nerlens Noel is out. Taj Gibson is playing. – 5:15 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley can’t break habit of his assistant days. More than two hours before tip, Mosley courtside watching a few of his young players run pick-and-roll defensive drills, including Mo Bamba. – 5:07 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Expect Orlando to make some adjustments tonight in rematch at Garden. Less double-teaming of Julius Randle to cover their 3-point shooters. So don’t expect another 24 treys. – 4:38 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Latest injury report posted by the NBA has Taj Gibson as available and Nerlens Noel as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. ORL. Gibson has missed the past 2 games due to personal reasons; Noel has missed all preseason & regular season games due to a knee issue. – 4:32 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Wrote this Friday but never tweeted link: Cole Anthony sought Kemba Walker's advice before 2020 #NBA Draft. Cole in house tonight. And again Nov. 17 #Magic #Knicks – 2:02 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Something I just noticed: Cade Cunningham could make his NBA debut in Detroit on Saturday vs. the Magic. He is going to practice with the Pistons’ G League team this week and could be cleared to play by Saturday. – 1:44 PM