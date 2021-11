UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal believes that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was trolling with his big-money fight offers. Masvidal is set to step back into the Octagon at UFC 269 on December 11 when he takes on rival Leon Edwards. It’s the first fight for Masvidal since April when he lost via KO to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Even though he lost that fight, Masvidal remains one of the biggest stars in the sport of MMA today and so he became a natural target for Paul when he was busy calling out MMA fighters. According to Paul, he was willing to pay Masvidal upwards of $50 million to fight him, but Masvidal doesn’t buy it.

