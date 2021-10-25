CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmospheric River: High Winds Topple Trees, Scaffolding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The heavy precipitation and increased winds slamming into San Francisco Sunday afternoon are causing plenty of problems with downed trees, scaffolding that came crashing down and some flooding.

One tree actually prompted the evacuation of a few residences.

The San Francisco Fire Department evacuated several homes along Ninth Avenue in San Francisco over concerns that a teetering 100-foot tree might topple on the houses nearby.

“It’s putting some houses in jeopardy because it could fall on the houses. It’s one of dozens of trees to come down,” said Rachel Gordon With San Francisco Public Works

The plan was to cut down the tree as soon as Public Works crews could get equipment in place.

Strong winds knocked over a scaffolding in the SoMa district. The metal scaffolding came crashing down at a building near Natoma and 9th street Sunday.

Some minor damage was done to the building from the falling scaffolding. Crews were continuing to clean up the damage from the collapse into Sunday evening.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to SFFD officials.

A huge tree uprooted and came crashing down on an occupied vehicle in the Presidio.

The accident happened at around 1:54 p.m., when San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Lombard and Presidio. Luckily, nobody inside the car was hurt.

San Francisco Fire and Public Works crews were responding to a seemingly never ending series of calls reporting broken tree limbs and toppled trees.

“We have trees threatening homes. We trees blocking roadways. We have wires down. This was something we were expecting with this storm,” said Gordon.

When the outer edge of the storm arrived in San Francisco, it walloped the city with gusting winds and heavy rain.

The root systems of trees weakened by nearly two years of drought we’re no match.

“I think that we just need to live with the consequences of rain, too,” said San Francisco resident Kendall Boutte. The fact that we’ve had a deficit for so long, I think that we need to live with the idea that there are consequences to having adequate rain too.”

San Francisco Fire also reported flooding in the area of 31st Avenue and California, posting video that showed people trying to clear water from the flooded intersection.

As of around 6:15 p.m., debris had been cleared from the drain grates and the water had receded, according to fire officials.

San Francisco police came to the aid of drivers of two vehicles that got stuck on a freeway off ramp San Jose Avenue and Monterey Boulevard. That off ramp is currently closed.

The SFMTA tweeted early Sunday evening that flooding at Van Ness station  forced its closure. It reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

But despite the rain and damage, many say they would gladly weather the disruptions of the storm if it brings us closer to finally ending the drought.

“Yes, there will be a few things like power outages and trees falling down, which I know is unfortunate. But I have faith the city will clean that up quickly,” said Daniel Morgan of San Francisco.

CBS San Francisco

Rainy Days And Mondays; November Gets Off To Wet Start Bringing More Drought Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While not packing the punch of last week’s atmospheric river, a storm front rolled into the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area Monday, bringing with it widespread showers stretching from Santa Rosa to the South Bay. While light rain fell in the North Bay in the pre-dawn hours, the showers were expected to drape over San Francisco by mid-morning and into the evening hours. “Wet roads will be the biggest impact from this system, impacting the morning commute in North Bay, and perhaps the tail end of the a.m. commute towards the SF Bay Shoreline,” the National Weather...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: North Bay Water Flowing, Grass Greener Thanks To Recent Rainfall

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — The grass is greener and the water is flowing in the drought-stricken North Bay after a windfall of rain and according to the forecast, it is expected to get even better. Not only are reservoir levels rising in Marin County, with many up 20 feet, the ground is springing back back to life. “You can see the green grass starting to grow,” says Phillip Dolcini. “This thistle has a good jump on it, too. If you listen, you’ll hear frogs at night. There’s a lot of good things going on.” For Dolcini, another round of rain is just more...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: 3 Bay Area Counties Ease Indoor Mask Rules As November Begins

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – Health officials in three Bay Area counties have eased mask rules indoors on Monday. Meanwhile, a UCSF health expert said the pandemic is entering a new phase. As of Monday in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, masks will be optional in certain places where everyone can prove they are fully vaccinated, such as in offices and gyms. Meanwhile, Marin County has gone further, easing requirements for the vaccinated in most indoor spaces, including restaurants and retail establishments. Individual businesses continue to have the right to have their own mask requirement if they choose. Health officials said the easing of...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E Expecting at Least $1.15 Billion in Claims Related to Dixie Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is expecting a $1.15 billion financial hit from claims related to the monstrous Dixie Fire according to the utility’s latest filing with the SEC. PG&E revealed that it received a subpoena last month from the U.S. Attorney’s office in connection with the Dixie Fire. That wildfire consumed nearly 1 million acres. Investigators say a burning tree leaning against a PG&E line may have sparked the fire. PG&E executives say the $1.15 billion estimate is on the lower end of potential costs from the Dixie Fire as claims continue to pile up. PG&E issued the following statement to KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Wayward Baby Fur Seal Pup Rescued In San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A wayward northern fur seal pup was resting safely Monday at the Marine Mammal Center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael. The San Rafael Police Department said the malnourished and dehydrated young seal was first reported on the loose Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched and located the seal, but not before it narrowly avoided being hit by several vehicles in the area of East Francisco Boulevard and Grange Way. Wayward seal lion pup (San Rafael Police photo) The seal, dubbed “Ivy” by officials, was rescued by the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito....
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Halloween And Outside Lands Converge At Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park. The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people. “That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.” “We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smooth Start To 1st Outside Lands In Golden Gate Park Since Pandemic Pause

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Thousands of music fans, many of them in costume, went wild for rapper Tyler, the Creator at the first night of Outside Lands on Friday, the first mass event of its kind in San Francisco since the pandemic began. “All the way from DC – just to come here and check out the festival,” said Phil Mach. “It was so nice to be around a lot of people and to just be outside and see the music and just feel like you’re part of the community again,” said Kelly Janu, also of Washington, D.C. The sold-out three-day festival...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Torrential Rains Ease ‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions In Marin County

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Sunday’s atmospheric river storm has eased drought conditions in Marin County, but the region has a long way to go before it emerges from the bone-dry conditions that have led to parched hillsides and water use restrictions, according to federal drought officials. On Thursday, federal officials released the first drought monitor map since the weekend torrential rains flooded downtown San Rafael and dumped more than 16 inches on Mt. Tamalpais, more than 10 inches on Kentfield and more than 5 inches in both Petaluma and Novato. Before the storm, much of the county was in the worst...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Person
Daniel Morgan
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Counties Begin Rolling Back Face Covering Requirements

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Mask rules will be relaxed around the Bay Area on Nov. 1 but not everywhere and not to the same degree. In Walnut Creek for example, a yoga studio across the street may drop that requirement, if they wish. A restaurant or a gift store, however, may not. “We have become very good at enforcing mask mandates,” said Megan DeGoey, owner of Five Little Monkeys toy store. Masks will stay on at most places in Contra Costa County but gyms, fitness centers, offices and churches can drop those rules on Monday. Marin County will go even further. “What we...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Safeway In Castro Cuts Hours Due To ‘Off The Charts’ Shoplifting; ‘It’s Sad, Upsetting And Frustrating’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Yet another major retailer in San Francisco has made the decision to close earlier due to excessive theft particularly at night, according to San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. The Castro Safeway on Market and Church Streets was open 24 hours, but that’s not the case any longer. Signs posted on its entrance state its new hours are 6 am to 9 pm, effective October 24. Many shoppers were surprised to find that the Safeway they frequent at off-hours is cutting back. “I feel like it’s definitely an inconvenience, not everybody can make it to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big Storm Leaves San Francisco Bay Waters Strewn With Debris

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The big storm brought a lot of much-needed moisture to the Bay Area, but it also brought a lot of stuff into the San Francisco Bay that doesn’t belong in the bay. “Basically, anything that’s in the city on the street is coming into the storm drain with the rain and getting washed out into the bay and into our local creeks,” said Sajel Choksi-Chugh, the executive director for San Francisco Baykeeper. “We’re looking at stormwater runoff that has pollutants from every single paved area around the bay, we’re looking at industrial pollution, we’re also looking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Muni Rolls Out Temporary Cutbacks Of ‘Short’ Line Transit Services As Vaccine Deadline Arrives

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – SFMTA officials began rolling out cuts in several “short” lines Monday in anticipation of upcoming staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees. The agency said service is being suspended on some lines including the 1 California Short, 14R Mission Rapid Short (weekends only), 30 Stockton Short and 49 Van Ness Short (weekdays only). “We made the difficult decision to cut the supplemental short line service because it may be temporarily eliminated without jeopardizing access to any stops or connections along the full route,” officials said in a statement last week. SFMTA officials said customers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Atmospheric River#Extreme Weather#Cbs Sf#Sffd#Presidio
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Three Injured In Fremont House Fire

FREMONT (CBS SF) — One person was killed, three others were injured when a two-alarm fire ignited in a garage Saturday night, spread to the home it was attached to and threatened a neighboring structure. Fremont Fire posted on Facebook that firefighters responded to a call of a residential fire in the 4000 block of Bacinada Court at around 7:17 p.m.   Arriving crews were confronted with flames and heavy smoke blowing out of the garage of a one-story house with two vehicles fully-involved. A neighboring home was being threatened by the flames.      Three adult residents had attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and towels. They all sustained varying degrees of smoke inhalation and/or burn injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Firefighters also received reports of an additional adult still trapped inside the home. Crews aggressively performed an interior search amid heavy smoke and intense heat. The adult was located and extricated. Unfortunately, the resident failed to respond and was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The name of the fire victim has not been released.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland Tiny Homes Village Garners International Attention

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An innovative East Oakland housing solution is gaining international attention as the country’s first youth-let tiny homes village that opened this year. Colorful murals greet visitors to Tiny House Empowerment Village. A warm welcome home for Ashley Jaggers and her dog. “It kind of makes you excited to see it when you walk in. It’s like this place is so cool,” Jaggers said. ALSO READ: East Bay Woman Provides Place of Healing for Homeless Youth Each home is a little shorter than an RV. Jaggers was among the first to move in months ago. She was homeless in Oakland for more than...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Structural Expert: Repair Work On San Francisco’s Leaning Millennium Tower Should Stop

by Abigail Sterling and Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Limited work on a fix for San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower has resumed, but at least one leading structural engineering consultant believes it’s time to put the brakes on the entire project. READ MORE: ‘It Was Deceptive;’ Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He’s Out Construction crews were busy on the corner of Mission and Fremont Thursday as work on part of San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower retrofit resumed. Work on the fix was paused just before Labor Day once it became apparent construction methods were actually making the problem worse. READ MORE:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Spotted in Pinole; Latest In Series of Bay Area Sightings

PINOLE (KPIX) — The past two weeks have seen three mountain lion sightings in the Bay Area, two in the North Bay and the latest  Thursday in the East Bay when a woman encountered a big cat on a trail at Pinole Shores Park. Pinole resident Jewel Smally said it was one scary and memorable moment during her lunchtime walk at the park. She was asked what convinced her that she saw a mountain lion and replied, “His face for sure because I could see it was a cat face … I had to walk this way to get out so...
PINOLE, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose Reopen After Crash Cleared

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay have cleared a rollover crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Friday that was blocking the two left lanes, according to authorities. The San Jose CHP Twitter account posted about the incident at around 11:09 a.m. Friday. The accident was located south of McKee Road The two left lanes of US-101 NB, south of McKee Rd are currently blocked due to a traffic collision/vehicle rollover. Officers are on scene and working to clear the lanes, but expect delays. Use alternate routes where available. — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) October 29, 2021 The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Underground Gas Leak in Cupertino Capped; De Anza Reopened

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — An underground gas leak in Cupertino on Friday shut down a stretch of De Anza Boulevard for over two hours, according to authorities. The Santa Clara County Fire Department initially said at around 12:17 p.m. that De Anza was shut down at Stevens Creek Boulevard and at Mariani due to the ruptured gas line. County firefighters and the Santa Clara County Sheriff were on scene. PG&E crews were en route. De Anza Blvd is shut down at Stevens Creek Blvd AND at Mariani for a ruptured gas line. #SCCFD and @SCCoSheriff are on scene. No threat...
CUPERTINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Construction Accident Triggers House Collapse In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A construction accident Thursday morning triggered the collapse of a home undergoing a major remodel in a Lafayette neighborhood and ignited a small fire, officials said. The contractor told KPIX 5 his crew was demolishing a wall as part of a project to add a major addition to the home when it “created a domino effect.” The incident happened on the 1100 block of Via Media as the home was undergoing an expansion from 2,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. Walls tumbled and much of home was reduced to a pile of lumber and debris. The collapse also struck a gas meter, triggering a small fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: ‘It Was Deceptive;’ Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He’s Out

by Abigail Sterling and Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Building officials gave the green light Thursday for limited work to resume on the fix for San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower after ongoing work to straighten the luxury high-rise was halted after making it worse instead of better. The building is now tilting 25 inches to the northwest, towards the heavily-traveled corner of Mission and Fremont streets. In an exclusive interview, we spoke to one former condo owner who says he’s glad he got out. UPDATE: Structural Expert Says Repair Work On San Francisco’s Leaning Millennium Tower Should Stop Andrew Faulk remembers it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
