Much of the attention following Sporting Kansas City’s crucial 2-1 win in Seattle has been focused on the play between Tim Melia and Cristian Roldan. I’m just as guilty as anyone, finding myself a bit excited that a wrestler from my youth (okay, I was nearly an adult) was commenting on Melia’s exceptional form on his Rock Bottom of Roldan. And that could still have reverberating effects, as the MLS Disciplinary Committee is likely to meet and talk about retroactively punishing Melia (though our own Robert Rusert gives a spirited defense against said punishment).

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO