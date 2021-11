The Bears hoped defensive tackle Akiem Hicks would be able to play through his groin injury again, but ruled him out Saturday for their game against the Buccaneers. It will be the second missed game this season for Hicks, who has 1.5 sacks and 11 tackles. He played just 41% of the snaps last week against the Packers, when he had a sack.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO