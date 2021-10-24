CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at 'rock bottom' at United

 9 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he feels at “rock bottom” after a 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool. The rout was begun by Naby Keïta...

'We are at ROCK BOTTOM': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits humiliating defeat by Liverpool is 'the darkest day' he's had as Manchester United manager as the pressure continues to mount on the Norwegian

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United are at 'rock bottom' following a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. United found themselves two down within 13 minutes as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored for the visitors, before Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool became the first team to score four goals in the first half at Old Trafford in Premier League history.
Manchester United have hit ‘rock bottom’ on ‘my darkest day’ admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after his "darkest day" in charge following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool.United were ripped open on the counter-attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford."It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did."We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't...
‘Salah’s left foot is better, Ronaldo in the air’ – Klopp and Solskjaer compare Liverpool and Manchester United superstars

The managers are reluctant to pick between two iconic Premier League players, saying both bring obvious qualities to the table. Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to draw comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, but says the Liverpool man has a better left foot and the Manchester United star is stronger in the air - while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will "always back" his man.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's EVER been to leave Manchester United at 1/5 following Liverpool humiliation, while under-fire Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is 12/1 to be sacked after West Ham loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the shortest odds he's ever been to head out of the Manchester United exit door and the overwhelming bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked. The scrutiny on the Red Devils boss has intensified in recent weeks and the heat...
‘Furious’ Man United star SNUBS manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Liverpool defeat

Paul Pogba reportedly gave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the cold shoulder after Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool over the weekend. Pogba, whose situation at Old Trafford is a precarious one with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, was left out of the starting XI as Man United hosted Liverpool in the Premier League – arguably their biggest fixture of the season.
Ian Wright blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man United's 5-0 rout by rivals Liverpool and claims their players 'didn't look like they knew what they were doing'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Liverpool are a 'million miles' ahead of Manchester United because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to coach his players. The Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.
All eyes are on Mo Salah but when Roberto Firmino flourishes, so do Liverpool... his superb false nine display set up the rout of Man United and showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and Cristiano Ronaldo - everything that they're missing

Only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what gave him the most relief when Liverpool substituted Roberto Firmino in the 76th minute of their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester United. Was the beleaguered Norwegian glad to see the back of the Liverpool No 9 because his masterful display of incisive running, slick passing and intricate positioning had turned United's defence into rubble?
Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
Aaron Ramsdale keen to share praise around after Arsenal’s clean sheet at Leicester

Aaron Ramsdale praised his 10 outfield team-mates for contributing to the clean sheet which helped Arsenal see off Leicester on Saturday.Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe’s early goals set the Gunners on their way to a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium but it was the performance of goalkeeper Ramsdale which secured three points.Plenty of eyebrows were raised as Arsenal spent an initial £24million on the former Sheffield United player but he has impressed since replacing Bernd Leno.His distribution and ability to start attacks has drawn praise and he also showed his shot-stopping skills against the Foxes but...
Bold Manchester United vs. Liverpool predictions: Pressure forces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to mix up his tactics

In what is invariably one of the biggest matches of the Premier League season, Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in a game that could have major ramifications at the top of the table. A win for Jurgen Klopp's visitors would open up a seven point margin between them and the Red Devils, who would find themselves playing catch up early in a season where three teams look like they could streak ahead. Here's what I'll be keeping an eye on on Sunday:
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run of results in the Premier League. "Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs," it said.
