NFL

Jets face fresh dose of adversity following Wilson injury

 9 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Jets left a 54-13 loss to the Patriots facing the prospect being without rookie quarterback Zach...

NESN

Zach Wilson Injury: Knee Details, Return Timeline For Jets Rookie QB

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets can breathe a (relative) sigh of relief. The rookie quarterback suffered a minor right PCL sprain during Sunday’s game in New England and will miss two-to-four weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning. Wilson suffered the injury while being tackled by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Zach Wilson Injury: Jets QB Offers More Details On Reported PCL Ailment

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Jets left Gillette Stadium with an ugly loss, as well as an injured starting quarterback in Zach Wilson. The Jets’ rookie signal-caller was hurt during the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. He got hit as he threw an eventual incomplete pass, with Pats linebacker Matthew Judon landing on him.
NFL
chatsports.com

Why a PCL injury may be best-case scenario for Zach Wilson, Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When he first felt his right knee buckle, Zach Wilson thought his season might be over. "I felt a pop in there," the Jets’ rookie quarterback said of Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hitting him after he threw a deep pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s 54-13 loss. "I was thinking the worst [case] scenario in my head, which sucks."
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ misery only made worse by Zach Wilson injury uncertainty

The list of laments for Jets fans is already endless. It is abundantly clear, for instance, that the new head coach may have assembled one of the shakiest staffs in recent memory. That’s one. They flat-out quit Sunday in Foxborough — you think that’s harsh? Go back and watch the game again if you have the stomach. That’s another.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson injury could become bigger Jets setback than it already is

The mission statement to this season for the Jets was based on one thing: The development of Zach Wilson. All the Jets wanted was to see progress from their rookie quarterback, the prized No. 2 overall draft pick, as they built their young roster around him for the future. So,...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots Embarrass Jets 54-13 // Draft Mac Jones Over Zach Wilson? // Zach Wilson Injury – 10/25 (Hour 1)

(00;00) Day 1 of syndication for the Toucher & Rich Radio Program. Fred brought his son to the Patriots/Jets game at GIllette Stadium… and left early. (16:01) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense exploded for 54 points as New England earned its first home win against the New York Jets. Would Mac Jones be drafted before Zach WIlson if the NFL Draft was done now? Fred thinks Zach Wilson’s injury might be good for him.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson speaks in wake of injury

Zach Wilson comments on Instagram after injury announcement. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took to Instagram to release his first public comments since leaving Sunday’s disastrous loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson was forced to leave what became a 54-13 defeat after enduring two low hits...
NFL
SkySports

Zach Wilson: New York Jets quarterback set to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss at least the next two weeks due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday's 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that Wilson had suffered a minor PCL sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL
KESQ

Wilson out 2-4 weeks with PCL injury, Jets trade for Flacco

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed the rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday. The Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The pick can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time for Flacco, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Jets trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco following Zach Wilson’s injury | What did they give up for him?

The Jets are filling in the sudden hole they have at quarterback with a familiar face. They acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Eagles on Monday, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. In exchange for the quarterback, the Jets are sending over a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick that could turn into a fifth-round pick depending on Flacco’s play time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets feeling optimistic about Zach Wilson’s injury status

Zach Wilson might be in line for a return to the New York Jets more quickly than initially thought. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the prognosis was that he would miss multiple games. That’s still likely to happen, but it appears a two-week absence may be all Wilson needs.
NFL

