The newest caravan, which has grown to about 3,000, is on it’s way to Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t waiting around! Gov. Abbott joins Rick and tells you what the state is doing to not just prevent these migrants from coming into the country, but to condition them to just not even bother in the first place! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO