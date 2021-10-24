CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Remains of missing United Airlines exec recovered in Illinois forest preserve, coroner says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEgvL_0cbRDlbj00

DARIEN, Ill. — Remains found Friday in an Illinois forest preserve have been identified as those of Jacob Cefolia, a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, the DuPage County coroner confirmed Sunday.

The remains were found by contractors working at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, WLS-TV reported.

DuPage County officials confirmed to WGN-TV that an autopsy was performed Saturday on Cefolia, but neither the cause nor manner of death has been determined.

Cefolia, 50, was reported missing to Elmhurst police in August of 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, near where the remains were found, yet extensive searches involving multiple law enforcement agencies failed to reveal his location until Friday, WLS-TV reported.

DuPage County Coroner Dr. Richard Jorgensen confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that dental records were used to positively identify the remains.

Meanwhile, DuPage Forest Preserve Chief of Police David Pederson told the newspaper that Cefolia’s wallet, driver’s license and a backpack with his personal belongings were also found at the scene, and no signs of foul play were detected.

“On behalf of the Forest Preserve District, I would like to send our sincere condolences to (Cefolia’s) family and friends. We hope this at least [brings] closure to his family and friends,” Pederson stated.

According to the airline, Cefolia had worked for United since 2007, and as senior vice president he oversaw “sales programs, services, relationships and revenue with corporations, travel management companies and distributors around the world,” the Sun-Times reported, citing a previous interview.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Sheriff: Colorado parents, 2 children dead in murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. — (AP) — Authorities believe a man killed his wife and two of his children last weekend before killing himself in an affluent community near Colorado Springs. Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, Barrett Kreb, 9, and Christof Kreb, 55, were found dead Saturday in their home...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial Tuesday on charges of shooting three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice. A prosecutor said Rittenhouse set the bloodshed...
KENOSHA, WI
WSB Radio

New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate's murder trial

GREELEY, Colo. — (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984. Suspect Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Elmhurst, IL
City
Darien, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

16-year-old Gwinnett County student killed waiting at bus stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a Lawrenceville subdivision. Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that the teen was waiting at a bus stop in the Saddle Shoals subdivision, which is off Spring Lake and Peppermill Road early in the morning. Two other teens, a 17 and 18-year-old, walked up to him and shot him in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins: Key takeaways from Day 1

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A jury heard two wildly different scenarios of how two men were killed and another was wounded allegedly by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during a chaotic 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In opening statements presented Tuesday morning to the Kenosha County Circuit Court panel, a prosecutor said the...
KENOSHA, WI
WSB Radio

Feds seize meth worth more than $1.5M at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, thwarted a “significant” methamphetamine smuggling attempt Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge. According to a news release issued by the agency, a 44-year-old Brownsville woman applied for entry to the United States, but her 2008 Ford pickup was referred...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Wgn Tv#Wls Tv#Dupage County#The Chicago Sun Times#Dupage Forest Preserve#The Sun Times#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that suspects being held in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection do not need to be removed from the District of Columbia jail complex despite their complaints about conditions there. The Marshals completed an inspection of the Washington jail...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy