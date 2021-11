Plymouth born Shante Collins makes her living as a make up artist in Atlanta and is looking to become a household name in the fast paced world of the beauty industry. For those familiar with her in high school, her interest in beauty and aesthetics may come as something of a surprise. By her own admission, Collins was anything but the typical girly girl and was far more interested in streaking down the courts and shooting hoops.

PLYMOUTH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO