It was an eventful week of volleyball for the second-place Spring Grove girls who won the Oct. 11 rematch with third-place Lanesboro, 3-0, which set up the Oct. 14 rematch with division-leading and state-ranked No. 6 Mabel-Canton. In between on Oct. 12, the Lions completed a season sweep of Houston, 3-0. Mabel-Canton came into the SEC East Division showdown having already clinched a share of a 24th consecutive conference championship and was able to leave with the outright crown after an exciting 3-2 road win, edging Spring Grove 15-13 in the deciding extra fifth set. The Lions (15-7, 11-2 SEC) came ever so close to sharing their first conference title in 37 years (1984) in front of an appreciative, frenzied home crowd. All three were home matches.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO